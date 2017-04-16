Tarik Black | Wide Receiver Team: Michigan Wolverines Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 201

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that freshman WR Tarik Black needs surgery to repair a broken foot. Harbaugh didn't know whether Black will be able to return this season. Since he's played in only three games, Black is eligible for a medical redshirt year. We'd assume the Wolverines will choose that route. Black led the team with 11 catches for 149 yards in his first three college games. He was carted off the field in Saturday's win over Air Force after suffering the injury. Source: ESPN

Michigan freshman WR Tarik Black had two catches for 83 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 33-17 win against Florida. Michigan's young, eager and talented receivers didn't get a ton of chances to shine due to the struggles of Wilton Speight, but Black took advantages of the opportunities he was given, including a 46-yard touchdown grab. Black, a true freshman, may just wind up as Michigan's top receiver this fall. The Wolverines host Cincinnati next week.

MLive.com's Nick Baumgardner writes that Michigan freshman WR Tarik Black was catching "everything" during spring practice. "He caught a crossing route over the middle that was thrown high and behind him, with a defender on his hip, where it was simply all hands. The ball looked like a sure incompletion -- and in a live setting, maybe worse," Baumgardner wrote near the end of spring practice. The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in the team's spring game and Baumgardner writes that he will have "a role on this team (in 2017) and it'll probably be a sizable one." Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones have the potential to serve as the best duo of freshman wideouts in the country for the coming season. Source: mlive.com