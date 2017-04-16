Player Page

Tarik Black | Wide Receiver

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 201

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that freshman WR Tarik Black needs surgery to repair a broken foot.
Harbaugh didn't know whether Black will be able to return this season. Since he's played in only three games, Black is eligible for a medical redshirt year. We'd assume the Wolverines will choose that route. Black led the team with 11 catches for 149 yards in his first three college games. He was carted off the field in Saturday's win over Air Force after suffering the injury. Sep 18 - 1:05 PM
Source: ESPN
