Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Kirk Merritt | Wide Receiver
Team:
Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
Texas A&M junior WR Kirk Merritt is transferring to East Mississippi Community College, according to Taylor Hamm.
EMCC is otherwise known as "Last Chance U." Merritt was dismissed a few weeks ago on two charges of indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to tutors in October. Merritt's lawyers said their client was suffering from jock itch. Merritt will be eligible to play immediately at the JUCO level.
May 18 - 11:18 AM
Source:
Taylor Hamm on Twitter
Texas A&M dismissed junior WR Kirk Merritt.
Merritt is facing two charges of indecent exposure after he allegedly revealed and touched his genitals in front of tutors on consecutive days in October. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, with his lawyer citing a case of jock itch -- an explanation that one of his accusers called "absurd." The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder sat out the past season after transferring over from Oregon.
May 2 - 7:33 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Texas A&M junior WR Kirk Merritt faces two charges of indecent exposure.
Merritt has plead not guilty to those charges on March 27. He is being accused of exposing himself to two tutors on consecutive days in October of 2016. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder's next court date has not yet been set. While we often see players suspended when legal matters are being sorted out, Merritt has been taking part in practices with the Aggies this spring. He sat out the past season after transferring over from Oregon as a sophomore last summer.
Apr 7 - 4:19 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Oregon sophomore WR Kirk Merritt transferred to Texas A&M.
Merritt announced his intention to transfer due to his family situation in late June. We now know the landing destination for the 5-foot-11, 205-pound wideout. Last season, he hauled in five passes for 61 yards and served mostly on special teams. 247Sports' composite ranking placed him as the No. 7 receiver in the state of Louisiana for the 2015 cycle. Merritt will have to sit out a season due to transfer regulations.
Fri, Jul 8, 2016 01:20:00 PM
Source:
Kirk Merritt on Twitter
Ex-A&M WR Merritt headed to Last Chance U
May 18 - 11:18 AM
Texas A&M dismisses WR Kirk Merritt
May 2 - 7:33 PM
Kirk Merritt facing indecent exposure charges
Apr 7 - 4:19 PM
Former Oregon WR Merritt transfers to Aggies
Fri, Jul 8, 2016 01:20:00 PM
More Kirk Merritt Player News
