Kirk Merritt | Wide Receiver

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 205

Texas A&M junior WR Kirk Merritt is transferring to East Mississippi Community College, according to Taylor Hamm.
EMCC is otherwise known as "Last Chance U." Merritt was dismissed a few weeks ago on two charges of indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to tutors in October. Merritt's lawyers said their client was suffering from jock itch. Merritt will be eligible to play immediately at the JUCO level. May 18 - 11:18 AM
Source: Taylor Hamm on Twitter
