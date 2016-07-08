Kirk Merritt | Wide Receiver Team: Texas A&M Aggies Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 205

Texas A&M junior WR Kirk Merritt is transferring to East Mississippi Community College, according to Taylor Hamm. EMCC is otherwise known as "Last Chance U." Merritt was dismissed a few weeks ago on two charges of indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to tutors in October. Merritt's lawyers said their client was suffering from jock itch. Merritt will be eligible to play immediately at the JUCO level. Source: Taylor Hamm on Twitter

Texas A&M dismissed junior WR Kirk Merritt. Merritt is facing two charges of indecent exposure after he allegedly revealed and touched his genitals in front of tutors on consecutive days in October. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, with his lawyer citing a case of jock itch -- an explanation that one of his accusers called "absurd." The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder sat out the past season after transferring over from Oregon. Source: SEC Country

Texas A&M junior WR Kirk Merritt faces two charges of indecent exposure. Merritt has plead not guilty to those charges on March 27. He is being accused of exposing himself to two tutors on consecutive days in October of 2016. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder's next court date has not yet been set. While we often see players suspended when legal matters are being sorted out, Merritt has been taking part in practices with the Aggies this spring. He sat out the past season after transferring over from Oregon as a sophomore last summer. Source: Houston Chronicle