Anthony McFarland Jr. | Running Back Team: Maryland Terrapins Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 186

Four-star 2017 RB Anthony McFarland committed to Maryland. This is an enormous get for DJ Durkin and his staff, in the words of Rivals "their biggest recruiting win to date." Miami was considered the favorite to land McFarland, but the prospect surprised analysts, citing a desire of "staying home and staying close to my family." The 5-foot-8, 186-pound is a four-star recruit ranked by Rivals as the No. 142 prospect in the land. McFarland checks in as the No. 111 prospect in the ESPN300. Scout.com's Brian Dohn called McFarland a "physical, violent runner," who possesses "the power to run between the tackles and the speed to get to the edge." Source: Rivals

Uncommitted four-star 2017 RB Anthony McFarland has delayed his commitment after speaking with his parents. McFarland was expected to announce his pledge earlier this week, but it looks like he will take a little while longer to stew on the decision. He is choosing between Miami and Maryland. The 5-foot-8, 186-pound back is a native of Hyattsville, Maryland is extremely familiar with the program, having made multiple visits over the course of his recruitment. Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman sees the Terrapins as perhaps the most logical destination for McFarland, writing that "There is a strong feeling [among insiders] that because he knows this environment and has excelled in this environment that he should go to Maryland." Source: Rivals

Uncommitted four-star 2017 RB Anthony McFarland is deciding between Miami and Maryland. Alabama was also in his top-three as of early December, but it looks like we have ourselves a two-program race at this juncture. The 5-foot-8, 186-pounder did not play at Dematha Catholic High School (Maryland) this past season due to a broken leg. This could actually make him a steal for either the Hurricanes or Terrapins, if only because he might not have received quite the interest on the recruiting front that he might have otherwise seen had he been healthy. Scout.com's Brian Dohn calls McFarland a "physical, violent runner," one who possesses "the power to run between the tackles and the speed to get to the edge." Dohn's outlet ranks him as the No. 71 overall prospect in the 2017 class. Source: Scout.com