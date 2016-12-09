Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Anthony McFarland Jr. | Running Back
Team:
Maryland Terrapins
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 186
Latest News
Recent News
Four-star 2017 RB Anthony McFarland committed to Maryland.
This is an enormous get for DJ Durkin and his staff, in the words of Rivals "their biggest recruiting win to date." Miami was considered the favorite to land McFarland, but the prospect surprised analysts, citing a desire of "staying home and staying close to my family." The 5-foot-8, 186-pound is a four-star recruit ranked by Rivals as the No. 142 prospect in the land. McFarland checks in as the No. 111 prospect in the ESPN300. Scout.com's Brian Dohn called McFarland a "physical, violent runner," who possesses "the power to run between the tackles and the speed to get to the edge."
Jan 27 - 2:47 PM
Source:
Rivals
Uncommitted four-star 2017 RB Anthony McFarland has delayed his commitment after speaking with his parents.
McFarland was expected to announce his pledge earlier this week, but it looks like he will take a little while longer to stew on the decision. He is choosing between Miami and Maryland. The 5-foot-8, 186-pound back is a native of Hyattsville, Maryland is extremely familiar with the program, having made multiple visits over the course of his recruitment. Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman sees the Terrapins as perhaps the most logical destination for McFarland, writing that "There is a strong feeling [among insiders] that because he knows this environment and has excelled in this environment that he should go to Maryland."
Jan 26 - 8:40 PM
Source:
Rivals
Uncommitted four-star 2017 RB Anthony McFarland is deciding between Miami and Maryland.
Alabama was also in his top-three as of early December, but it looks like we have ourselves a two-program race at this juncture. The 5-foot-8, 186-pounder did not play at Dematha Catholic High School (Maryland) this past season due to a broken leg. This could actually make him a steal for either the Hurricanes or Terrapins, if only because he might not have received quite the interest on the recruiting front that he might have otherwise seen had he been healthy. Scout.com's Brian Dohn calls McFarland a "physical, violent runner," one who possesses "the power to run between the tackles and the speed to get to the edge." Dohn's outlet ranks him as the No. 71 overall prospect in the 2017 class.
Jan 20 - 8:06 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Uncommitted four-star 2017 RB Anthony McFarland tagged Miami, Maryland and Alabama as the three finalists for his pledge.
McFarland ordered them as above, with the Hurricanes currently sitting as leader for his commitment. The 5-foot-8, 186-pounder plans on making his commitment after taking his final visit to Alabama on January 11. While the Tide sit at third on his current totem pole, he said over the summer that Nick Saban is "like a god." So there's that. McFarland ranks as Rivals' No. 135 prospect in the 2017 class.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 07:49:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
RB McFarland stays home, commits to Terps
Jan 27 - 2:47 PM
Anthony McFarland pushes back commitment
Jan 26 - 8:40 PM
Canes, Terps finalists for RB McFarland
Jan 20 - 8:06 PM
Anthony McFarland narrows choice to three
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 07:49:00 PM
More Anthony McFarland Jr. Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Maryland Terrapins Tickets
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
In this week's news recap, Dabo Swinney comps Deshaun Watson to Michael Jordan while Chad Kelly looks to get right.
