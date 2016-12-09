Player Page

Anthony McFarland Jr. | Running Back

Team: Maryland Terrapins
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 186

Latest News

Recent News

Four-star 2017 RB Anthony McFarland committed to Maryland.
This is an enormous get for DJ Durkin and his staff, in the words of Rivals "their biggest recruiting win to date." Miami was considered the favorite to land McFarland, but the prospect surprised analysts, citing a desire of "staying home and staying close to my family." The 5-foot-8, 186-pound is a four-star recruit ranked by Rivals as the No. 142 prospect in the land. McFarland checks in as the No. 111 prospect in the ESPN300. Scout.com's Brian Dohn called McFarland a "physical, violent runner," who possesses "the power to run between the tackles and the speed to get to the edge." Jan 27 - 2:47 PM
Source: Rivals
More Anthony McFarland Jr. Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 