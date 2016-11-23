Kevin King | Cornerback Team: Washington Huskies Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 190

Washington's Kevin King claimed the title of being the most athletic CB at the Senior Bowl after producing a workout that places him in the 99th percentile among prospects at the position. That means only 1% of NFL cornerback prospects entering the NFL since 1999 were more athletic than King. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and 32 inch arms, King produced a 4.43 forty, 3.89 short shuttle, 6.56 3-cone and 39.5-inch vertical jump, all numbers near or at the top of his position. He checks every box from a frame and athleticism perspective. The question is the grades area scouts already had on King, and if those will stay consistent or get a bump following the Combine, especially with the involvement of position coaches. Source: 3 Sigma Athlete

Washington CB Kevin King logged a 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday. This is right in line with the times that King had reportedly been running in training. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline has voiced concerns about King's long speed, but wrote in mid-February that should he notch a 40-yard dash in the mid-4.4's, it would lock him in as a likely top-45 selection. Mission accomplished on that front, it would appear. One other very notable testing result for King -- his 39.5-inch vertical stood as the fourth-best among defensive backs. Source: NFL.com

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline hears that Washington CB Kevin King has been running the 40-yard dash in the 4.4's during training. Pauline notes that there have been red flags regarding King's speed -- he wrote in November that "long speed is a concern" -- red flags that might just be swept away if the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder can turn it up in testing. Per Pauline, he has been clocked under 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash on a hand timer during his draft prep. On an electronic timer, that might bump to 4.45 seconds or thereabouts. "If he’s able to break into the mid-4.4s on the final day of [C]ombine workouts," the analyst writes, "King will cement himself as a top-45 selection." Source: Draft Analyst