Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Kevin King | Cornerback
Team:
Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Washington's Kevin King claimed the title of being the most athletic CB at the Senior Bowl after producing a workout that places him in the 99th percentile among prospects at the position.
That means only 1% of NFL cornerback prospects entering the NFL since 1999 were more athletic than King. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and 32 inch arms, King produced a 4.43 forty, 3.89 short shuttle, 6.56 3-cone and 39.5-inch vertical jump, all numbers near or at the top of his position. He checks every box from a frame and athleticism perspective. The question is the grades area scouts already had on King, and if those will stay consistent or get a bump following the Combine, especially with the involvement of position coaches.
Mar 7 - 8:36 AM
Source:
3 Sigma Athlete
Washington CB Kevin King logged a 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday.
This is right in line with the times that King had reportedly been running in training. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline has voiced concerns about King's long speed, but wrote in mid-February that should he notch a 40-yard dash in the mid-4.4's, it would lock him in as a likely top-45 selection. Mission accomplished on that front, it would appear. One other very notable testing result for King -- his 39.5-inch vertical stood as the fourth-best among defensive backs.
Mar 6 - 5:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline hears that Washington CB Kevin King has been running the 40-yard dash in the 4.4's during training.
Pauline notes that there have been red flags regarding King's speed -- he wrote in November that "long speed is a concern" -- red flags that might just be swept away if the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder can turn it up in testing. Per Pauline, he has been clocked under 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash on a hand timer during his draft prep. On an electronic timer, that might bump to 4.45 seconds or thereabouts. "If he’s able to break into the mid-4.4s on the final day of [C]ombine workouts," the analyst writes, "King will cement himself as a top-45 selection."
Feb 17 - 5:05 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline says NFL teams are "salivating over" Washington CB Kevin King's measurables and "King plays to them, physically beating down opponents to defend passes."
King had an interception in Saturday's victory over Arizona State. "Long speed is a concern and pre-draft forty times are critical but as told to me by one insider, King is a typical Seattle Seahawks type of cornerback who will be selected during the second day of the draft," Pauline wrote. The 6-foot-3 1/2, 190-pound King has broken up 10 passes this year.
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 06:28:00 PM
Source:
TFY Draft Insider
Kevin King claims title of most athletic CB
Mar 7 - 8:36 AM
Fit for a King: UW CB runs 40 in 4.43 seconds
Mar 6 - 5:00 PM
Huskies CB King reportedly runs 40 in 4.4's
Feb 17 - 5:05 PM
UW CB King is the jumbo CB that NFL craves
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 06:28:00 PM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Ross
WA
(1067)
2
J. Allen
AL
(803)
3
J. Peppers
MCH
(776)
4
J. Mixon
OK
(753)
5
D. Cook
FSU
(752)
6
C. McCaffrey
STA
(743)
7
P. Mahomes
TTU
(723)
8
R. Foster
AL
(684)
9
L. Fournette
LSU
(672)
10
M. Garrett
TAM
(532)
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Josh Norris shares his biggest takeaways from the 2017 NFL Combine. Hey NFL, draft tight ends and defensive backs.
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
»
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
»
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
»
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
»
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
»
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Scout compares Corey Davis to Jordan Matthews
»
Kevin King claims title of most athletic CB
»
Foster's agent issues apology for incident
»
NFL pans McDowell's interviews at Combine
»
CB McFadden (labrum) to miss spring football
»
Lattimore injured hip flexor, not hamstring
»
Fabian Moreau runs second-fastest DB 40
»
CB Myrick breaks B1G record with 4.29 40
»
Report: Teams say Mixon is top-75, maybe R2
»
Fisher: FSU S Derwin James is a 'full-go'
»
CB Lattimore hurts hamstring at Combine
»
CB Tabor slogs to a 4.63 forty at NFL Combine
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved