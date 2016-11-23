Player Page

Kevin King | Cornerback

Team: Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190

Washington's Kevin King claimed the title of being the most athletic CB at the Senior Bowl after producing a workout that places him in the 99th percentile among prospects at the position.
That means only 1% of NFL cornerback prospects entering the NFL since 1999 were more athletic than King. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and 32 inch arms, King produced a 4.43 forty, 3.89 short shuttle, 6.56 3-cone and 39.5-inch vertical jump, all numbers near or at the top of his position. He checks every box from a frame and athleticism perspective. The question is the grades area scouts already had on King, and if those will stay consistent or get a bump following the Combine, especially with the involvement of position coaches. Mar 7 - 8:36 AM
Source: 3 Sigma Athlete
