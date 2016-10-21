Player Page

K'lavon Chaisson | Defensive End

Team: LSU Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220

LSU signed four-star 2017 DE K'lavon Chaisson.
Texas and Florida were also hoping for Chaisson's pledge, to no avail. LSU was actually the first school to make an offer to the 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of Galena Park, Texas. Scout.com's No. 33 overall prospect, Chaisson has the chops to get to the quarterback as a speed rusher while also possesses the requisite toughness to go to battle against the run. While Rivals and ESPN both apply a four-star grade to Chaisson, Scout views him as a five-star recruit. Four stars, five stars, there's no denying the talent he brings to the Tigers. Feb 1 - 12:43 PM
Source: Scout.com
