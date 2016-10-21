K'lavon Chaisson | Defensive End Team: LSU Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 220

LSU signed four-star 2017 DE K'lavon Chaisson. Texas and Florida were also hoping for Chaisson's pledge, to no avail. LSU was actually the first school to make an offer to the 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of Galena Park, Texas. Scout.com's No. 33 overall prospect, Chaisson has the chops to get to the quarterback as a speed rusher while also possesses the requisite toughness to go to battle against the run. While Rivals and ESPN both apply a four-star grade to Chaisson, Scout views him as a five-star recruit. Four stars, five stars, there's no denying the talent he brings to the Tigers. Source: Scout.com

Uncommitted four-star 2017 DE K'lavon Chaisson is deciding between LSU, Texas and Florida. Chaisson will make his commitment Wednesday morning. This may well be a two-team race for the pledge, as in early January, Chaisson had called LSU and Texas the finalists for his commitment. The Gators are the late entrant, here. Scout.com's Greg Biggins writes that the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder "has great speed rush abilities and instincts, but is also strong enough to hold his ground and play tough against the run." Unlike Rivals -- who assigns Chaisson a four-star grade -- Scout slaps him with a five-star tag. Biggins' outlet ranks him as the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2017 class. Source: K'lavon Chaisson on Twitter

Uncommitted four-star 2017 DE K'lavon Chaisson tagged LSU and Texas as the two front-runners for his pledge. "I’ve been talking with those schools a lot," Chaisson said. "I know their defenses and I’m real familiar with the coaches, scheme and just the schools overall with the tradition and academics." In addition to the Tigers and Longhorns, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive lineman is keen on USC and Colorado. He plans on taking official visits to all four of the aforementioned programs. Chaisson stands as ESPN 300's No. 54 overall prospect in the 2017 class. The outlet notes that he is an "[a]ctive player [who] needs to be more consistent, but still has upside." Source: ESPN Insider