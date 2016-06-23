Welcome,
Elijah Blades | Cornerback
Team:
High School Players
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Florida four-star 2017 verbal CB commit Elijah Blades has reopened his recruitment.
Florida has been one of the bigger disappointments in the recruiting game during the 2017 cycle. Blades' decommitment Thursday night furthered that misery. The longtime Gator pledge -- he initially committed in June -- took an official to Florida earlier this month, but that was apparently not enough to keep the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder's eye from wandering. McElwain's crew isn't completely out of the running for a National Signing Day commitment, here, but will now have to jostle with USC, Oregon, Nebraska and Georgia. Blades has not visited the campuses of either Oregon or Georgia and has not taken an official to USC. Keep an eye on Nebraska, though. The four-star Pasadena native was just out to Lincoln this past weekend.
Jan 26 - 4:15 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Four-star 2017 CB Elijah Blades committed to Florida.
Blades made his first visit to Florida earlier in June and afterward told SEC Country, "This visit was kind of a big deal. I can see myself there." And so it has come to pass. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 235 overall recruit for the 2017 cycle. ESPN calls him a "very good athlete with great length and speed you cannot coach." He has been timed at 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Thu, Jun 23, 2016 02:09:00 PM
Source:
Elijah Blades on Twitter
Four-star CB Elijah Blades backs off Florida
Jan 26 - 4:15 PM
Blades of glory: Gators grab four-star corner
Thu, Jun 23, 2016 02:09:00 PM
More Elijah Blades Player News
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Josh Norris compiles the best content heading into the final day of Senior Bowl practice.
