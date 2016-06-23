Elijah Blades | Cornerback

Florida four-star 2017 verbal CB commit Elijah Blades has reopened his recruitment.

Florida has been one of the bigger disappointments in the recruiting game during the 2017 cycle. Blades' decommitment Thursday night furthered that misery. The longtime Gator pledge -- he initially committed in June -- took an official to Florida earlier this month, but that was apparently not enough to keep the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder's eye from wandering. McElwain's crew isn't completely out of the running for a National Signing Day commitment, here, but will now have to jostle with USC, Oregon, Nebraska and Georgia. Blades has not visited the campuses of either Oregon or Georgia and has not taken an official to USC. Keep an eye on Nebraska, though. The four-star Pasadena native was just out to Lincoln this past weekend.