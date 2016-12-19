Devon Hunter | Safety Team: Virginia Tech Hokies Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 204

Virginia Tech received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 S Devon Hunter. The Hokies were gunning hard for Hunter's pledge. Barring a change of heart, looks like they got their man. Said the 6-foot-1, 204-pounder, "I’ve built a great relationship with coach Scott, the safeties coach. He’s helped me through a lot of different things, showed me where I would fit in best on defense, where he sees me playing, and where I fit into the depth chart." He ranks as Rivals' No. 47 overall prospect in the 2017 class and opted to commit to Virginia Tech over Florida. During the Nike Football Ratings Championship over the summer, he clocked a 4.42-second 40-yard dash. Assuming there's a smooth transition to collegiate ball, Hunter has the requisite speed, physicality and football smarts to be an immediate contributor for the Hokies in 2017. Source: Rivals

Uncommitted four-star 2017 S Devon Hunter will take an official visit to Florida on January 13. In addition to Florida, two other SEC schools (Alabama, Auburn) and a pair of ACC programs (Virginia Tech, North Carolina) are in the running for Hunter's commitment. He had been planning to make his decision known around Christmas, but has pushed it back in order to take a few more visits. As for who might currently be in the lead for the 6-foot-1, 204-pounder's pledge, keep an eye on the Hokies. Said Hunter, "It’s hard because all five of my top schools are recruiting me hard, but I do think Virginia Tech is a little harder coming at me. They talk to me whenever and I hear from them every day whether it’s the coaches or the players." Rivals ranks Hunter as their No. 57 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. Source: Rivals

Uncommitted four-star 2017 S Devon Hunter will take an official visit to Alabama for this weekend's Iron Bowl. As Hunter counts both Auburn and Alabama among the top five contenders for his pledge, his Saturday visit to Tuscaloosa will essentially serve as a 2-for-1 deal. In addition to that pair of programs, the 6-foot-1, 204-pound safety is also eyeing North Carolina, Clemson and Virginia Tech. He indicated that he is hoping to take official visits to both the Tar Heels and Hokies in early December. Hunter -- Rivals' No. 53 overall prospect for 2017 -- would like to make a commitment before Christmas. Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman writes that Virginia Tech "remains in great shape with Hunter." As Friedman notes, it is very possible that his official to Blacksburg will be the last visit that he takes before making a commitment. Source: Rivals