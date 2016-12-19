Player Page

Devon Hunter | Safety

Team: Virginia Tech Hokies
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 204

Virginia Tech received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 S Devon Hunter.
The Hokies were gunning hard for Hunter's pledge. Barring a change of heart, looks like they got their man. Said the 6-foot-1, 204-pounder, "I’ve built a great relationship with coach Scott, the safeties coach. He’s helped me through a lot of different things, showed me where I would fit in best on defense, where he sees me playing, and where I fit into the depth chart." He ranks as Rivals' No. 47 overall prospect in the 2017 class and opted to commit to Virginia Tech over Florida. During the Nike Football Ratings Championship over the summer, he clocked a 4.42-second 40-yard dash. Assuming there's a smooth transition to collegiate ball, Hunter has the requisite speed, physicality and football smarts to be an immediate contributor for the Hokies in 2017. Jan 21 - 1:47 PM
