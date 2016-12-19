Player Page

Stephen Guidry | Wide Receiver

Team: LSU Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 190

LSU four-star JUCO WR commit Stephen Guidry announced on Wednesday that he will spend one more year at Hinds Community College in Mississippi.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Guidry indicated in his announcement that he will "most definitely be a December graduate," so perhaps academics took this decision out of his hands. Guidry is, per the 247Sports composite rankings, the top JUCO wide receiver in the land. He had committed to the Tigers on Dec. 16. Feb 3 - 3:51 PM
Source: SEC Country
