Stephen Guidry | Wide Receiver Team: LSU Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 190

Latest News Recent News

LSU four-star JUCO WR commit Stephen Guidry announced on Wednesday that he will spend one more year at Hinds Community College in Mississippi. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Guidry indicated in his announcement that he will "most definitely be a December graduate," so perhaps academics took this decision out of his hands. Guidry is, per the 247Sports composite rankings, the top JUCO wide receiver in the land. He had committed to the Tigers on Dec. 16. Source: SEC Country

ESPN's Gerry Hamilton notes that LSU four-star 2017 JUCO verbal WR commit Stephen Guidry " brings legit 4.40 speed to Baton Rouge with the ability to take the top off the defense." "While a bit straight lined and raw as a route runner," Hamilton writes, "Guidry is a physical receiver [who] plays though contact and consistently plucks the ball out of the air against attached coverage." The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder had reopened his recruitment in October after earlier pledging to LSU, but he re-committed to the Tigers in December. Source: ESPN Insider

LSU received a second verbal commitment from four-star 2017 JUCO WR Stephen Guidry. Due to their ongoing coaching transition, LSU has had several recruits pull off the commit-decommit-recommit three-step. Guidry was initially scared off from the Tigers after they fired HC Les Miles in September. With new HC Ed Orgeron's staff shaping up following the program's hiring of Pitt OC Matt Canada last week, their recruiting class figures to start stabilizing. ESPN's Gerry Hamilton notes that the 6-foot-4, 190-pound wideout's "combination of size, speed, physicality and catch radius places him in the elite category of wide receiver prospects." Hamilton writes that Guidry is somewhat raw in his route-running at this juncture, but counteracts that with a relentless physicality. He ranks as the No. 9 JUCO prospect in the 2017 cycle. Source: ESPN Insider