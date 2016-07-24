Player Page

Antoine Thompson | Wide Receiver

Team: North Carolina State Wolfpack
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 173

NC State dismissed freshman WR Antoine Thompson.
Fellow freshman defensive end Kevince Brown was also dismissed. The punishments come one month after an investigation was launched into allegations of multiple sexual assaults that allegedly occurred at an on-campus party, though the university stated they "are not regarding allegations of sexual assault." The school mentioned that alcohol and marijuana were present at the party. Thompson, a four-star recruit, was one of the crown jewels of the Wolfpacks' last class. Aug 22 - 3:33 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
