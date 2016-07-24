Antoine Thompson | Wide Receiver

Fellow freshman defensive end Kevince Brown was also dismissed. The punishments come one month after an investigation was launched into allegations of multiple sexual assaults that allegedly occurred at an on-campus party, though the university stated they "are not regarding allegations of sexual assault." The school mentioned that alcohol and marijuana were present at the party. Thompson, a four-star recruit, was one of the crown jewels of the Wolfpacks' last class.

Rob Cassidy of Rivals noted in late June that Thompson's commitment was "hard to project." He wasn't joking. At the time, the 6-foot-1, 173-pounder counted UCF and Pitt as the leading contenders, with Miami, FSU and Tennessee also receiving consideration. And then he committed to none of them. A mid-June unofficial visit helped to sway him over to the Wolfpack. "I was surprised from the very start. I didn’t think the campus and the experience would be what it was when I actually got to experience it," Thompson said. He ranks as Rivals' No. 40 receiver for the 2017 cycle. While he isn't a burner -- he ran the 40-yard dash in the vicinity of 4.60 seconds during a Miami camp earlier this offseason -- the wideout brings a level of smarts and creativity to his routes.

Miami, Florida State and Tennessee are also floating on Thompson's radar, but Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy notes that the 6-foot-1, 173-pounder is "hard to project because his recruitment may change quickly this fall." ESPN calls Thompson "[v]ery savvy and creative" in his ability to create separation. Their main question comes with the receiver's speed, something he admitted might not be up to par. "I’ve had the offer from Miami," he said, "but I went down there last week to camp and run my 40. I ran, like, a 4.6."