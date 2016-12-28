Howard Wilson | Cornerback Team: Houston Cougars Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185

Latest News Recent News

Houston redshirt sophomore CB Howard Wilson announced that he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Hat tip to the Sporting News' Eric Galko, who first reported this news back in late December. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Wilson missed the entire 2015 season with an ACL tear but returned to pick off five passes in 12 games. Physically reminiscent of UH 2015 first-round CB William Jackson, Wilson is projected in more of the Rds. 3-5 range in the 2017 NFL Draft. He probably should have returned to school. The questions surrounding Wilson -- anticipation, on-field discipline issues and durability -- are all things that could have been ironed out in the next year or two. Source: Houston Chronicle

The Sporting News' Eric Galko reports that Houston redshirt sophomore CB Howard Wilson will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Wilson received a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending ACL injury early in the 2015 campaign. He has come back in strong fashion after rehabbing that injury, recording 54 tackles while intercepting five passes over the course of 12 games played in 2016. Galko notes that while the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has some similarities to last year's Houston first-round corner Will Jackson, Wilson "has plenty of footwork, anticipation and on-field discipline issues that will give teams pause before drafting him as high." Source: Sporting News