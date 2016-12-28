Player Page

Howard Wilson | Cornerback

Team: Houston Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185

Houston redshirt sophomore CB Howard Wilson announced that he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Hat tip to the Sporting News' Eric Galko, who first reported this news back in late December. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Wilson missed the entire 2015 season with an ACL tear but returned to pick off five passes in 12 games. Physically reminiscent of UH 2015 first-round CB William Jackson, Wilson is projected in more of the Rds. 3-5 range in the 2017 NFL Draft. He probably should have returned to school. The questions surrounding Wilson -- anticipation, on-field discipline issues and durability -- are all things that could have been ironed out in the next year or two. Jan 6 - 4:33 PM
Source: Houston Chronicle
