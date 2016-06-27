Parker Boudreaux | Tackle

The Winter Garden, Fla., native is returning home. A former three-star recruit, Boudreaux was rated as the No. 18 guard in the country coming out of high school. Boudreaux must sit out the 2017 season. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining after that.

Boudreaux, a backup center, didn't play last season as a redshirt freshman. He was once again buried on the depth chart coming out of spring ball.

Notre Dame freshman OL Parker Boudreaux was admitted to the hospital with an unknown condition on Sunday.

Football spokesman Michael Bertsch told The Elkhart Truth that Boudreaux was in stable condition and resting on Sunday night. Because of student-privacy laws, no further information is available at this time as to the exact nature of his ailment. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder tweeted out from his hospital room, writing, "Thank y'all so much for all of the prayers. I really do appreciate it. Gotta stay in the hospital for at least 2-3 more days. Not feeling that well."