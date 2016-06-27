Player Page

Parker Boudreaux | Tackle

Team: UCF Knights
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 265

Latest News

Recent News

Former Notre Dame redshirt sophomore OL Parker Boudreaux transferred to UCF.
The Winter Garden, Fla., native is returning home. A former three-star recruit, Boudreaux was rated as the No. 18 guard in the country coming out of high school. Boudreaux must sit out the 2017 season. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining after that. Jun 14 - 4:50 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Parker Boudreaux Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 