Sonny Dykes | Center

Team: California Golden Bears
Age / DOB:  (47) / 11/9/1969

California fired HC Sonny Dykes.
The 47-year-old Dykes went 19-30 (10-26 Pac-12) in four seasons. The Bears regressed to 5-7 this season following the departure of No. 1 overall pick QB Jared Goff and his top six receivers. Speculation has the Bears targeting newly unemployed Chip Kelly, who wouldn't have to send the moving trucks far to get to Berkeley. Kelly went 33-3 in conference play at Oregon. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, who reported the firing, has also tossed out 31-year-old Cal OC Jake Spavital and Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox as potential Dykes replacements. Jan 8 - 2:05 PM
Source: Fox Sports
