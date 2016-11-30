Sonny Dykes | Center Team: California Golden Bears Age / DOB: (47) / 11/9/1969

California fired HC Sonny Dykes. The 47-year-old Dykes went 19-30 (10-26 Pac-12) in four seasons. The Bears regressed to 5-7 this season following the departure of No. 1 overall pick QB Jared Goff and his top six receivers. Speculation has the Bears targeting newly unemployed Chip Kelly, who wouldn't have to send the moving trucks far to get to Berkeley. Kelly went 33-3 in conference play at Oregon. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, who reported the firing, has also tossed out 31-year-old Cal OC Jake Spavital and Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox as potential Dykes replacements. Source: Fox Sports

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reports that Baylor is focusing it coaching search on California's Sonny Dykes. Per the report, Dykes became the target after SMU's Chad Morris "elected to remain with the Mustangs on Tuesday." SMU officials coaxed Morris back by offering a contract extension "to increase his compensation package relative to the current market," according to the Dallas Morning News. Dykes, 47, is 19-30 in four years at California, including 5-7 this season. To be fair, he inherited the program at a low point and took his lumps while teaching it the Air Raid. San Francisco 49ers coach and ex-Baylor linebacker Mike Singletary and Arkansas State's Blake Anderson are two other current candidates for the Baylor job if Dykes doesn't work out. Source: ESPN

Cal HC Sonny Dykes and UNC HC Larry Fedora are "the two names most prominently mentioned at Baylor," according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Dodd mentions Fedora's name has also come up at LSU. It is worth mentioning that many coaches who come up in conversation via the media are frequently angling for more money from their current program, but we do know Baylor will have a new coach in 2017. Source: CBS Sports