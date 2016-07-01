Dameon Pierce | Running Back

Alabama four-star 2018 verbal RB commit Dameon Pierce reopened his recruitment.

Pierce had been committed to the Crimson Tide since last July. While Alabama will probably be seeing Bo Scarbrough and perhaps Damien Harris moving on to the draft after the coming season, the team remains awash in talent that would potentially block the 5-foot-11, 203-pounder from immediate playing time in 2018. He ranks as Rivals' No. 158 overall prospect in the upcoming class. Expect plenty of fire to come in terms of interest now that he has divested himself of his Alabama commitment -- Auburn, Florida State, Stanford and Michigan State were among those pining for his services prior to his pledge to the Tide.