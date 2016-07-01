Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Dameon Pierce | Running Back
Team:
High School Players
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 203
Latest News
Recent News
Alabama four-star 2018 verbal RB commit Dameon Pierce reopened his recruitment.
Pierce had been committed to the Crimson Tide since last July. While Alabama will probably be seeing Bo Scarbrough and perhaps Damien Harris moving on to the draft after the coming season, the team remains awash in talent that would potentially block the 5-foot-11, 203-pounder from immediate playing time in 2018. He ranks as Rivals' No. 158 overall prospect in the upcoming class. Expect plenty of fire to come in terms of interest now that he has divested himself of his Alabama commitment -- Auburn, Florida State, Stanford and Michigan State were among those pining for his services prior to his pledge to the Tide.
May 18 - 7:25 PM
Source:
Dameon Pierce on Twitter
Four-star 2018 RB Dameon Pierce committed to Alabama.
Nice get for Alabama, who continues to lure stud running back prospects with apparent ease. Five-star 2017 RB Najee Harris is already on board -- Scout.com's Greg Biggins has referred to him as a "generational talent" -- and now you can add Smith to the Tide's future back rotation. Scout calls the 5-foot-11, 203-pounder "a force in the offensive backfield," one who relies more on brute power than blinding speed. The outlet ranks him as their No. 52 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle, though that will likely fluctuate as Pierce plays his junior and senior seasons at Bainbridge High (Georgia).
Fri, Jul 1, 2016 03:09:00 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Four-star Bama RB Pierce reopens recruitment
May 18 - 7:25 PM
Bama nets four-star RB Dameon Pierce
Fri, Jul 1, 2016 03:09:00 PM
More Dameon Pierce Player News
