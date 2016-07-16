Player Page

Kelvin Joseph | Cornerback

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185

LSU four-star 2018 verbal CB commit Kelvin Joseph has reopened his recruitment.
Joseph (6'1/185) had been committed to LSU since February of 2016. He did say in his tweet announcing his decommitment that the Tigers remain his first choice, but that he would like to cast a net about to see what other options might be available to him. Rivals ranks the Baton Rouge native as their No. 44 overall prospect in the 2018 class. For all of his notable drawbacks, former LSU HC Les Miles was an out-and-out champion when it came to nabbing recruits from the state of Louisiana. With the loss of Joseph, LSU dropped from No. 13 to No. 17 in Rivals' class rankings. Oct 3 - 10:21 PM
