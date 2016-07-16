Kelvin Joseph | Cornerback Team: High School Players Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185

Latest News Recent News

LSU four-star 2018 verbal CB commit Kelvin Joseph has reopened his recruitment. Joseph (6'1/185) had been committed to LSU since February of 2016. He did say in his tweet announcing his decommitment that the Tigers remain his first choice, but that he would like to cast a net about to see what other options might be available to him. Rivals ranks the Baton Rouge native as their No. 44 overall prospect in the 2018 class. For all of his notable drawbacks, former LSU HC Les Miles was an out-and-out champion when it came to nabbing recruits from the state of Louisiana. With the loss of Joseph, LSU dropped from No. 13 to No. 17 in Rivals' class rankings. Source: Rivals

LSU four-star 2018 verbal commit CB Kelvin Joseph will take an unofficial visit to Alabama. "I don’t know what could change my mind [on the LSU commitment]," Joseph said. "I'm taking other trips because I want to know that I made the right choice." In addition to his Alabama jaunt, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is considering trips to Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He ranks as Scout.com's No. 29 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Joseph hails from Baton Rouge, giving LSU HC Les Miles a built-in advantage as he tries to hold onto the pledge for another year-and-a-half. Source: Rivals