Takkarist McKinley | Defensive End

McKinley's acceptance was announced in early December, so he obviously changed his mind. We all know the edge rushing group is one of the draft's top positions, but a few of the bigger names will not be in Mobile, AL. The defensive line is one of the best positions to impress scouts at this type of event, as winning in one on one situations can set you apart. Expect Takk to be a top 50 selection.

UCLA senior edge rusher Takkarist McKinley is likely to be overdrafted, according to an AFC scout.

"He was my sleeper headed into the season, but that went out the window with the (quality) season he had this year," the scout said. "I think he's a second-rounder who needs time (to develop), but he'll probably get overdrafted. He's going to be a productive pro." NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein also doesn't know what to make of McKinley. "On one hand, McKinley's hand usage and pass-rush skills were very basic and in desperate need of work," Zierlein wrote. "He also had some stiffness in his lower body that was easy to spot early on. With all of that said, the word "relentless" might not completely capture his motor. He has a slippery way of working off blocks and finding his way into sacks and tackle production. It doesn't always look pretty for him, but the effort is top-notch, and with coaching, he should projects as a solid NFL starter."