Takkarist McKinley | Defensive End

Team: UCLA Bruins
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 250

UCLA edge rusher Takkarist McKinley was not on the final Senior Bowl roster.
McKinley's acceptance was announced in early December, so he obviously changed his mind. We all know the edge rushing group is one of the draft's top positions, but a few of the bigger names will not be in Mobile, AL. The defensive line is one of the best positions to impress scouts at this type of event, as winning in one on one situations can set you apart. Expect Takk to be a top 50 selection. Jan 19 - 8:55 AM
