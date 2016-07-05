CeeDee Lamb | Wide Receiver Team: Oklahoma Sooners Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 189

Oklahoma freshman WR CeeDee Lamb was listed as a starting outside receiver on the team's first game-week depth chart. Lamb was also listed as a starter on punt returns. This is a dramatic ascension for a four-star true freshman who narrowly snuck into the ESPN 300 in February. ESPN noted that the 6-foot-3, 189-pounder possessed "sneaky speed" and "can make things happen in the open field." Sounds like the perfect fit for Oklahoma's high-octane offense. Source: Tulsa World

Oklahoma signed four-star 2017 WR Cedarian Lamb. Lamb was committed to the Sooners from December of 2015 to April of 2016, then reopened his recruitment for a time before re-upping with Oklahoma on July 25. Ole Miss, Texas A&M and LSU were among those nipping for his pledge this summer. He ranks as ESPN 300's No. 290 overall prospect in the 2017 class, with the outlet noting that the 6-foot-3, 189-pounder possesses "sneaky speed," adding that "on a straight line he can make things happen in the open field." Source: ESPN Insider