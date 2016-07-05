Player Page

CeeDee Lamb | Wide Receiver

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 189

Oklahoma freshman WR CeeDee Lamb was listed as a starting outside receiver on the team's first game-week depth chart.
Lamb was also listed as a starter on punt returns. This is a dramatic ascension for a four-star true freshman who narrowly snuck into the ESPN 300 in February. ESPN noted that the 6-foot-3, 189-pounder possessed "sneaky speed" and "can make things happen in the open field." Sounds like the perfect fit for Oklahoma's high-octane offense. Aug 30 - 1:56 PM
Source: Tulsa World
