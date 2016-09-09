Jeff Thomas | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Add Brad
Aug 3
Daily Dose: Feeling Minnesota
Aug 3
August Top 300 Overall
Aug 3
August Reliever Rankings
Aug 3
August Outfielder Rankings
Aug 3
August Starter Rankings
Aug 3
August Shortstop Rankings
Aug 3
August Third Baseman Rankings
Aug 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Steven Souza back in the lineup Thursday
Matt Adams (illness) out again vs. Dodgers
Aaron Judge absent from Thursday's lineup
Tigers place Michael Fulmer (elbow) on DL
Avisail Garcia (thumb) cleared for dry swings
Matt Davidson (knee) remains out Thursday
Moncada (knee) returns to lineup on Thurs.
Iglesias (wrist) back in DET lineup Thursday
Holland (finger) could be available Thursday
Fowler (forearm) resumes baseball activities
Matt Carpenter (hip) returns to Cards lineup
Brewers activate Garza for start versus STL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wide Receiver Notebook
Aug 3
Dose: Fuller Out for Months
Aug 3
Podcast: 6 Preseason Questions
Aug 3
Silva's Early-Camp Top 150
Aug 2
Mock Draft Preview
Aug 2
Dose: Fantasy Odds & Ends
Aug 2
Dose: More Waiting for Zeke
Aug 1
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dolphins 'fear' torn biceps for LG Ted Larsen
Joe Mixon to see 23-25 touches in Week 1?
Report: Tannehill avoids structural damage
Tyrod struggling through early days of camp
Giants still waiting for Sterling Shep's MRI
Matt Forte sidelined with hamstring issue
Report: Kap's name mentioned in Miami's FO
Tannehill has 'minimum' of hyperextension
DeMarco Murray dealing with hamstring 'tweak'
Corey Davis headed for MRI on hamstring
It is 'clear' Rob Kelley will be No. 1 back
Mike McCarthy seeking balance on offense
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
Hollis-Jefferson to open camp as starting PF
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
Gerald Henderson to have hip surgery
Joel Embiid expects to be ready for camp
Ian Clark agrees to 1-year deal w/ Pelicans
Report: Melo unwilling to accept trade to CLE
Atlanta Hawks waive Diamond Stone
Winslow expects to be 100 percent for camp
Timothe Luwawu (knee) out for Eurobasket
Danilo Gallinari (thumb) likely out 3-4 weeks
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Isles
Wild, Granlund agree to 3-year, $17.25M deal
Hurricanes ink Pesce to 6-six year extension
Stamkos has had 'no issues' during recovery
B's GM: Pastrnak talks 'in a holding pattern'
Jackets sign Tortorella to one-year extension
Robby Fabbri ready for training camp
Wild sign Niederreiter to 5-year contract
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Watkins Glen
Aug 2
Caps After Pocono (Summer)
Aug 1
Wrapup: Pocono and Iowa
Jul 30
Update: Pocono (Summer)
Jul 30
Overton’s 400 Stats
Jul 28
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
William Byron: Zippo 200 advance
Michael Annett: Zippo 200 advance
Brandon Jones: Double duty at The Glen
Elliott Sadler: Zippo 200 advance
Dowling teams with Ideal Racing for Bristol
Justin Allgaier: Zippo 200 advance
Brett Moffitt joins BK Racing at The Glen
Bobby Santos: Stafford 150 stats
Max Zachem: Stafford 150 stats
Dave Sapienza: Stafford 150 stats
Eric Goodale: Stafford 150 stats
Rowan Pennink: Stafford 150 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Pieters posts blemish-free 65 to lead WGC
McIlroy makes an early move at Firestone CC
Knox takes it low in R1 of WGC-Bridgestone
D. Johnson returns to Akron for WGC defense
Reavie WDs from the Barracuda Championship
Kaymer (shoulder) WDs from next two events
McIlroy & new caddie head for Firestone test
Glowing Garcia looking to find Firestone key
Garrigus first consecutive top 10s since 2012
Hoffman loses Canadian Open in sudden death
Vegas wins playoff; goes back-to-back at RBC
Hagy career-best T5 in Canadian Open debut
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 29
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Canes WR Thomas looks like Day 1 contributor
Bing-Dukes, Webster both suspended 1 game
Update: Four schools on OL Teuhema's list
Oklahoma boots freshman QB Robison from team
Arkansas lose WR Hammonds to knee injury
Starting LSU G Teuhema plans to transfer
Shaw: Darnold is the best QB in the nation
Ex-LSU DE Washington transfers to a JUCO
Etling (back) thinks he'll be 100% for opener
Ole Miss starting ILB Bing-Dukes arrested
LSU suspends two-year starting G indefinitely
Indiana DL Sykes (undisclosed) to miss season
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
West Ham United Preview
Aug 3
Season Preview: Arsenal
Aug 2
Newcastle Season Preview
Jul 31
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Overall
Jul 31
Huddersfield Town Preview
Jul 28
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leicester City confirm Iheanacho signing
No old boys reunion for NUFC right-back
Klopp has a decision to make ahead of GW1
Pre-season malaise strikes Saints again
Mkhi notches up another pre-season goal
Pulis provides a mixed injury update
New Stoke signing sidelined
Terriers claw back to draw VfB Stuttgart
Sturridge scores v. Bayern, leaves w/ injury
Jesus Navas leaves Man City for Sevilla
New signings face a race against time
Drinkwater attracting interest from Chelsea
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jeff Thomas | Wide Receiver
Team:
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 170
Latest News
Recent News
The Palm Beach Post's Matt Porter has noted multiple times in the past few days that freshman WR Jeff Thomas "looks like a player who will contribute early."
That said, Porter did add that WR coach Ron Dugans "went hard on Thomas during a shuffle-around-the-defender-and-catch-a-pass drill." Apparently, Thomas' footwork is still a work in progress. Considering he just left high school, that's not a big surprise. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Thomas was clocked at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Nike Football Ratings Championship earlier this summer. Scout.com's Jeremy Werner comps Thomas to former West Virginia jitterbug Tavon Austin due to his "elite quickness and elite speed." Thomas is attempting to win a starting job next to second-team All-ACC wideout Ahmmon Richards and Lawrence Cager.
Aug 3 - 4:22 PM
Source:
Palm Beach Post
Miami signed four-star 2017 WR Jeff Thomas.
Thomas, a native of St. Louis, chose the Hurricanes over Oregon, Louisville and Miami. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder starred in last month's Under Armour All-America Game, setting a record with 148 receiving yards. In Miami, Thomas will team up with second-team All-ACC wideout Ahmmon Richards, a four-star recruit last year. Scout.com’s broke down Thomas in a scouting report thusly: "Fast, explosive athlete who has outstanding burst, acceleration and ability to cut while moving full speed. Creates a lot of separation with that and is not only a deep threat, but a guy who can take short passes and go the distance at any time." Thomas is also an ace kick returner.
Feb 1 - 11:07 AM
Source:
Sports Illustrated
Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell named uncommitted four-star 2017 WR Jeff Thomas his "Lightning in a Bottle" player from the Under Armour All-America Game.
Thomas lit up the field over the weekend, logging 148 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Farrell notes that the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder also impressed during the practice week -- generally more important than the game itself when it comes to evaluating prospects. Scout.com's Jeremy Werner has comped Thomas to former West Virginia jitterbug Tavon Austin due to his "elite quickness and elite speed." He was clocked at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Nike Football Ratings Championship over the summer. Thomas (Rivals No. 82 overall prospect for 2017) is set to take official visits to Louisville and Miami this month.
Jan 3 - 5:52 PM
Source:
Rivals
Uncommitted four-star 2017 WR Jeff Thomas will take an unofficial visit to Illinois on Saturday.
Tip of the hat to Scout.com's Jeremy Werner for relaying the news of this one. This will be Thomas' second unofficial visit to Illinois. The first came in early August. He ranks as Scout's No. 49 overall prospect for 2017. As for the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder's on-field ability, Werner writes that he possesses an "elite quickness and elite speed [that] is reminiscent of Tavon Austin." Thomas recently told the outlet that Alabama and Missouri were his two front-runners, so it might take a little elbow grease from HC Lovie Smith to secure this commitment.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 03:02:00 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Canes WR Thomas looks like Day 1 contributor
Aug 3 - 4:22 PM
Speedy WR Thomas opts to play for The U
Feb 1 - 11:07 AM
Jeff Thomas shines at UA All-America Game
Jan 3 - 5:52 PM
Four-star WR Jeff Thomas intrigued by Illini
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 03:02:00 PM
More Jeff Thomas Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1527)
2
D. Hand
AL
(929)
3
K. Ballage
AZS
(730)
4
J. Whitehead
PIT
(533)
5
A. Bookser
PIT
(516)
6
J. Moglia
CCA
(490)
7
L. Jackson
LOU
(487)
8
D. Carrington
UT
(466)
9
J. Rosen
UCL
(434)
10
N. Saban
AL
(407)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Miami (FL) Hurricanes Tickets
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Western Kentucky QB Mike White leads an explosive offensive attack as Rotoworld continues its CFB season-preview with teams No. 74-62.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
»
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
»
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 29
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
»
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
»
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Canes WR Thomas looks like Day 1 contributor
»
Bing-Dukes, Webster both suspended 1 game
»
Update: Four schools on OL Teuhema's list
»
Oklahoma boots freshman QB Robison from team
»
Arkansas lose WR Hammonds to knee injury
»
Starting LSU G Teuhema plans to transfer
»
Shaw: Darnold is the best QB in the nation
»
Ex-LSU DE Washington transfers to a JUCO
»
Etling (back) thinks he'll be 100% for opener
»
Ole Miss starting ILB Bing-Dukes arrested
»
LSU suspends two-year starting G indefinitely
»
Indiana DL Sykes (undisclosed) to miss season
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved