Jeff Thomas | Wide Receiver

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 170

The Palm Beach Post's Matt Porter has noted multiple times in the past few days that freshman WR Jeff Thomas "looks like a player who will contribute early."
That said, Porter did add that WR coach Ron Dugans "went hard on Thomas during a shuffle-around-the-defender-and-catch-a-pass drill." Apparently, Thomas' footwork is still a work in progress. Considering he just left high school, that's not a big surprise. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Thomas was clocked at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Nike Football Ratings Championship earlier this summer. Scout.com's Jeremy Werner comps Thomas to former West Virginia jitterbug Tavon Austin due to his "elite quickness and elite speed." Thomas is attempting to win a starting job next to second-team All-ACC wideout Ahmmon Richards and Lawrence Cager. Aug 3 - 4:22 PM
Source: Palm Beach Post
