Jeff Thomas | Wide Receiver Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 170

Latest News Recent News

The Palm Beach Post's Matt Porter has noted multiple times in the past few days that freshman WR Jeff Thomas "looks like a player who will contribute early." That said, Porter did add that WR coach Ron Dugans "went hard on Thomas during a shuffle-around-the-defender-and-catch-a-pass drill." Apparently, Thomas' footwork is still a work in progress. Considering he just left high school, that's not a big surprise. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Thomas was clocked at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Nike Football Ratings Championship earlier this summer. Scout.com's Jeremy Werner comps Thomas to former West Virginia jitterbug Tavon Austin due to his "elite quickness and elite speed." Thomas is attempting to win a starting job next to second-team All-ACC wideout Ahmmon Richards and Lawrence Cager. Source: Palm Beach Post

Miami signed four-star 2017 WR Jeff Thomas. Thomas, a native of St. Louis, chose the Hurricanes over Oregon, Louisville and Miami. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder starred in last month's Under Armour All-America Game, setting a record with 148 receiving yards. In Miami, Thomas will team up with second-team All-ACC wideout Ahmmon Richards, a four-star recruit last year. Scout.com’s broke down Thomas in a scouting report thusly: "Fast, explosive athlete who has outstanding burst, acceleration and ability to cut while moving full speed. Creates a lot of separation with that and is not only a deep threat, but a guy who can take short passes and go the distance at any time." Thomas is also an ace kick returner. Source: Sports Illustrated

Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell named uncommitted four-star 2017 WR Jeff Thomas his "Lightning in a Bottle" player from the Under Armour All-America Game. Thomas lit up the field over the weekend, logging 148 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Farrell notes that the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder also impressed during the practice week -- generally more important than the game itself when it comes to evaluating prospects. Scout.com's Jeremy Werner has comped Thomas to former West Virginia jitterbug Tavon Austin due to his "elite quickness and elite speed." He was clocked at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Nike Football Ratings Championship over the summer. Thomas (Rivals No. 82 overall prospect for 2017) is set to take official visits to Louisville and Miami this month. Source: Rivals