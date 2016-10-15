Jaylen Samuels | Fullback Team: North Carolina State Wolfpack Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 236

NC State senior H-back Jaylen Samuels sees himself as an NFL running back who could split out for mismatches and catch the ball like Ty Montgomery. For the Wolfpack, Samuels is a do-everything offensive weapon who has been described at various times as a TE, WR, FB or H-back. We haven't really considered the 5-foot-11, 236-pounder an NFL running back prospect previously, but we've learned not to underestimate him. In three years on campus, he already has 126 catches, 700 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns. Last year, Samuels logged a 55-565-7 receiving line with 189 yards and six more scores. The Pack intends to get him the ball more this fall. "He’s got great vision as far as being able to accelerate through the holes. And he knows what speed he needs to be at to get to the hole," OC Eli Drinkwitz said. Source: Patrick Woo on Twitter

NC State OC Eli Drinkwitz said that senior H-back Jaylen Samuels "does a great job with spacial awareness." "He’s got great vision as far as being able to accelerate through the holes. And he knows what speed he needs to be at to get to the hole," Drinkwitz said. "There’s really no other way to describe it, other than he knows when to push the gas or let off the brake a little bit." The 5-foot-11, 236-pound Samuels indicated that this spring has been a bit smoother than last, as the Wolfpack's offensive players have had a year in Drinkwitz's system. A versatile chess piece for Drinkwitz to play with, Samuels logged a 55-565-7 receiving line while rushing for 189 yards and six additional scores over the course of 13 games played last season. Source: ESPN.com

NC State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz says the team must get senior H-back Jaylen Samuels more touches. "The challenge for us is, we’re replacing touches from Matt Dayes and we need Jaylen to get a large portion of those," Drinkwitz said. "When the ball is in his hands, he does something good, and I know there’s not a perfect position to say he’s this or that. He’s unusual. He’s unique in college football. He’s one of the most diversified players there is." Samuels is listed a tight end but is in actuality a FB/TE/H-back hybrid. This unique playmaker led the Wolfpack in receptions (55) and total touchdowns (13) last year. Source: ESPN