Jaylen Samuels | Fullback

Team: North Carolina State Wolfpack
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 236

NC State senior H-back Jaylen Samuels sees himself as an NFL running back who could split out for mismatches and catch the ball like Ty Montgomery.
For the Wolfpack, Samuels is a do-everything offensive weapon who has been described at various times as a TE, WR, FB or H-back. We haven't really considered the 5-foot-11, 236-pounder an NFL running back prospect previously, but we've learned not to underestimate him. In three years on campus, he already has 126 catches, 700 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns. Last year, Samuels logged a 55-565-7 receiving line with 189 yards and six more scores. The Pack intends to get him the ball more this fall. "He’s got great vision as far as being able to accelerate through the holes. And he knows what speed he needs to be at to get to the hole," OC Eli Drinkwitz said. Jul 13 - 6:43 PM
Source: Patrick Woo on Twitter
