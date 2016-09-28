Player Page

Davon Godchaux | Defensive Tackle

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/11/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 293

LSU junior DL Davon Godchaux will enter the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport.
It was an odd season for Godchaux, who was suspended in late September on charges of false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment... but the charges were dropped shortly after due to inconsistent statements from the "victim." He tallied 6.5 sacks this year from the interior and should be a to three round pick. Jan 1 - 10:07 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
