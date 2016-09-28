Davon Godchaux | Defensive Tackle Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (22) / 11/11/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 293

LSU junior DL Davon Godchaux will enter the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport. It was an odd season for Godchaux, who was suspended in late September on charges of false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment... but the charges were dropped shortly after due to inconsistent statements from the "victim." He tallied 6.5 sacks this year from the interior and should be a to three round pick. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has reinstated junior DL Davon Godchaux after the charges against him were dropped. Godchaux was arrested on Monday on charges of false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment and was suspended immediately. The charges were dropped due to inconsistent statements from the victim. Godchaux will re-join the team on Wednesday. He is one of the more talented defensive lineman in the entire country. Source: Ben Kercheval on Twitter

Charges against suspended LSU junior DL Davon Godchaux have been dropped. Godchaux was arrested Monday on charges of false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment. In a statement, East Baton Rouge district attorney Hillar Moore said, "The primary basis for this change of booking was the inconsistent statements of [the victim], the statements of Mr. Godchaux and the physical evidence at the scene, and not her request to dismiss these charges." The 6-foot-4, 293-pound Godchaux remains indefinitely suspended for the time being. Source: wafb.com