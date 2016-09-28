Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
Davon Godchaux | Defensive Tackle
Team:
LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 11/11/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 293
Latest News
Recent News
LSU junior DL Davon Godchaux will enter the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport.
It was an odd season for Godchaux, who was suspended in late September on charges of false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment... but the charges were dropped shortly after due to inconsistent statements from the "victim." He tallied 6.5 sacks this year from the interior and should be a to three round pick.
Jan 1 - 10:07 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has reinstated junior DL Davon Godchaux after the charges against him were dropped.
Godchaux was arrested on Monday on charges of false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment and was suspended immediately. The charges were dropped due to inconsistent statements from the victim. Godchaux will re-join the team on Wednesday. He is one of the more talented defensive lineman in the entire country.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 11:55:00 AM
Source:
Ben Kercheval on Twitter
Charges against suspended LSU junior DL Davon Godchaux have been dropped.
Godchaux was arrested Monday on charges of false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment. In a statement, East Baton Rouge district attorney Hillar Moore said, "The primary basis for this change of booking was the inconsistent statements of [the victim], the statements of Mr. Godchaux and the physical evidence at the scene, and not her request to dismiss these charges." The 6-foot-4, 293-pound Godchaux remains indefinitely suspended for the time being.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 07:26:00 PM
Source:
wafb.com
LSU suspended junior DL Davon Godchaux following his Monday booking on false imprisonment and domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Each charge is a misdemeanor. This would be interim coach Ed Orgeron's first big move as boss. Godchaux and his girlfriend, who was also arrested, have conflicting versions of the "short tussle", as it was referred to in the police report. Godchaux's suspension is indefinite.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 05:52:00 PM
Source:
New Orleans Times-Picayune
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Jan 1 - 10:07 AM
Davon Godchaux reinstated by LSU
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 11:55:00 AM
Charges dropped against LSU's Godchaux
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 07:26:00 PM
DL Godchaux charged, suspended indefinitely
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 05:52:00 PM
More Davon Godchaux Player News
