Trey Smith | Tackle

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Michael Brantley (ankle) could start Game 3
Austin Jackson starting in left field Friday
Ellsbury in, Headley out of Yankees' lineup
Chris Sale not ruled out for ALDS Game 4
Twins, Molitor close to multi-year extension
Bauer dominates as Indians shut out Yankees
Altuve homers three times in Astros' victory
Eduardo Nunez reinjures knee, carried off
Kipnis starts in CF and bats second in Gm. 1
SF, STL, Philly 'most aggressive' on Stanton
Doug Fister to start ALDS Game 3 vs. HOU
Hanley Ramirez not in lineup for ALDS Gm. 1
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Wayne Gallman likely to lead Week 5 backfield
Beckham (finger) taken off injury report
Week 6 return in play for Derek Carr (back)
Buccaneers to work out four kickers on Monday
Bills LT Cordy Glenn likely to return Sunday
Browns won't use Duke Johnson as feature RB
Marcus Mariota 'optimistic' about Sunday
Jack Doyle (concussion) ruled out for Week 5
Mariota (hamstring) to be game-time decision
Bradford 'much better', will practice Friday
Matt Forte officially out Week 5 vs. Browns
Kenny Britt (knee, groin) doubtful for Week 5
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Josh Richardson wants to lead SG/SF in blocks
Antetokounmpo (personal) will play on Friday
LeBron James (ankle) won't play Friday
Confirmed: Dame Lillard is good at basketball
Jusuf Nurkic scores 12 points, takes 2 treys
Things Done Changed: Swanigan could start
Kyle Lowry scores 23 points on Thursday
Norman Powell scores 15 points in first half
Aaron Gordon posts 17 and 10 in 20 minutes
Dennis Smith Jr. scores 13 in first half
DeMar DeRozan (rest) will not play vs. POR
Dame, CJ, Moe, Aminu & Nurkic starting
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vadim Shipachyov is in the AHL for now
Marc-Andre Fleury will get Vegas' first start
Calvin Pickard successfully clears waivers
Jaroslav Halak will get the nod on Saturday
Ryan Hartman has 5 pts in 10-1 win over PIT
Anthony Mantha has big night in win over MIN
Alex Ovechkin scores hat trick in shootout W
Matt Duchene has 1G, 1A in win over NYR
Carey Price looks solid in win over BUF
Charlie McAvoy nets 1G, 1A in win over NSH
David Backes diagnosed with diverticulitis
Sanheim to make NHL debut vs. Kings
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
T Smith gets stiches after kick to the face
RB Love comped to Bengals' Giovani Bernard
Georgia lands No. 1 overall recruit QB Fields
LB Thomas (knee) suffers knee injury vs. NCSU
Finley throws for 367 in victory over Cards
Fitzpatrick catches ten balls in loss to NCSU
Hines 220 total yards in victory over 'ville
Jackson inaccurate in upset loss to NC State
ND's Wimbush (foot) will play, may not start
Orgeron: Guice (knee) "did fine" at practice
Louisville WR Jaylen Smith (wrist) out Thurs.
Brandon Wimbush (foot) making progress
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rafa hopes to welcome wingers back vs Saints
Shelvey suffers a training ground injury
Belgium likely to lose Lukaku for one game
Bournemouth sweating on the fitness of King
Lanzini targeting full return after break
Cherries welcome back Wilson after 8 months
Foxes full-back out of the England squad
Batshuayi ready for starting chance
De Bruyne shakes off injury concern
Scott Malone pushing for left-back shirt
Conte explains absence of Moses against City
Van Dijk hints at winter exit from Saints
Player Page
Trey Smith | Tackle
Team:
Tennessee Volunteers
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 299
Latest News
Recent News
According to Gridiron Now's Jimmy Hyams, Tennessee freshman T Trey Smith required stitches after getting kicked in the face by DE Darrell Taylor during Thursday's practice.
Smith apparently lost his helmet after blocking Taylor to the ground, leading the latter to kick at his face and land. Taylor has since apologized. Hyams reports that Smith won't miss any game action as a result of his injury.
Oct 6 - 3:22 PM
Source:
Jimmy Hyams on Twitter
ESPN's Sam Kahn Jr. notes that "[t]he Vols have some good depth on the offensive line, but [freshman T Trey] Smith likely will figure his way onto the field."
On Thursday morning, Tennessee HC Butch Jones appeared on "The Cube Show" (hosted by SEC Network's Cole Cubelic) and addressed Smith's work this spring, saying, "He's very, very competitive. He has great toughness. I thought he brought a lot of dynamics to that room and onto the field." The Volunteers bounced the 6-foot-6, 299-pounder along the line this spring, trying him out in three spots. Kahn's note on Tennessee's depth is not overselling matters -- the Vols could have as many as nine players competing for the five spots on the offensive line in August camp. Smith was ESPN's No. 1 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle.
May 28 - 12:46 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
ESPN's Craig Haubert noted that Tennessee five-star 2017 verbal T commit Trey Smith's "aggressive style and competitive demeanor were once again evident" during Under Armor All-America Game practices.
"During the week he worked at both tackle and guard," Haubert wrote, "showing versatility and flexibility as a player." The analyst loves the physical development he has seen with the 6-foot-6, 299-pounder, calling him "one of the most improved players in the course of the past year having added quality mass with room to further develop." Haubert is also high on his willingness to learn on a technical level. Smith sits atop the ESPN 300 and should be able to compete for a starting role on the offensive line right out of the chute in 2017.
Jan 5 - 8:24 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
ESPN's Craig Haubert wrote that Tennessee five-star 2017 verbal T commit Trey Smith "demonstrates the ability to come off low, deliver a good initial pop, gain physical leverage and drive defenders off the ball."
"Among the impressive traits the top tackle possesses is his tenacity," Haubert noted, "as this is a big man who plays with a nasty attitude and finisher's demeanor." Smith opted to commit to the Volunteers last week, choosing to side with his home-state program over the likes of Ole Miss, Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Haubert comps the 6-foot-6, 299-pounder -- ESPN 300's No. 1 overall prospect for 2017 -- to Alabama true freshman T Jonah Williams, writing that both players might lack hulking dimensions, but make up for it via their toughness and physicality (among other shining attributes). Smith plans on enrolling at Tennessee in January and could compete for a starting role immediately.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 06:22:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
More Trey Smith Player News
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Wazzu heads to Oregon one week after upsetting USC and NC State eyes an upset of Louisville in this week's ATS predictions.
