Trey Smith | Tackle Team: Tennessee Volunteers Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 299

According to Gridiron Now's Jimmy Hyams, Tennessee freshman T Trey Smith required stitches after getting kicked in the face by DE Darrell Taylor during Thursday's practice. Smith apparently lost his helmet after blocking Taylor to the ground, leading the latter to kick at his face and land. Taylor has since apologized. Hyams reports that Smith won't miss any game action as a result of his injury. Source: Jimmy Hyams on Twitter

ESPN's Sam Kahn Jr. notes that "[t]he Vols have some good depth on the offensive line, but [freshman T Trey] Smith likely will figure his way onto the field." On Thursday morning, Tennessee HC Butch Jones appeared on "The Cube Show" (hosted by SEC Network's Cole Cubelic) and addressed Smith's work this spring, saying, "He's very, very competitive. He has great toughness. I thought he brought a lot of dynamics to that room and onto the field." The Volunteers bounced the 6-foot-6, 299-pounder along the line this spring, trying him out in three spots. Kahn's note on Tennessee's depth is not overselling matters -- the Vols could have as many as nine players competing for the five spots on the offensive line in August camp. Smith was ESPN's No. 1 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. Source: ESPN.com

ESPN's Craig Haubert noted that Tennessee five-star 2017 verbal T commit Trey Smith's "aggressive style and competitive demeanor were once again evident" during Under Armor All-America Game practices. "During the week he worked at both tackle and guard," Haubert wrote, "showing versatility and flexibility as a player." The analyst loves the physical development he has seen with the 6-foot-6, 299-pounder, calling him "one of the most improved players in the course of the past year having added quality mass with room to further develop." Haubert is also high on his willingness to learn on a technical level. Smith sits atop the ESPN 300 and should be able to compete for a starting role on the offensive line right out of the chute in 2017. Source: ESPN Insider