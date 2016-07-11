Player Page

Khalan Laborn | Running Back

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 195

Latest News

Recent News

FSU four-star 2017 verbal RB commit Khalan Laborn was named the MVP of the Under Armour All-America Game.
In one of the key pre-National Signing Day all-star games, Laborn took eight carries and spun them into 74 yards rushing and a touchdown. "This is more than just about me; this was about coming out and representing for everyone who has supported me and helped me and stayed by my side and helped me get to this level," said the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder. FSU has a wealth of talent at the position coming in in the 2017 class. In addition to Laborn (Rivals' No. 40 overall), they also hold a commitment from five-star RB Cam Akers. Jan 2 - 6:10 PM
Source: Rivals
More Khalan Laborn Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 