Khalan Laborn | Running Back

FSU four-star 2017 verbal RB commit Khalan Laborn was named the MVP of the Under Armour All-America Game.

In one of the key pre-National Signing Day all-star games, Laborn took eight carries and spun them into 74 yards rushing and a touchdown. "This is more than just about me; this was about coming out and representing for everyone who has supported me and helped me and stayed by my side and helped me get to this level," said the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder. FSU has a wealth of talent at the position coming in in the 2017 class. In addition to Laborn (Rivals' No. 40 overall), they also hold a commitment from five-star RB Cam Akers.