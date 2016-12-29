Player Page

Jared Cornelius | Wide Receiver

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/27/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 212

Arkansas senior WR Jared Cornelius will miss "an extended period of time" after he suffered a back injury in Thursday's workout.
It's the same back issue that plagued him last season. And because of it, he hadn't been cleared for full participation in camp. We don't yet have a timeline on Cornelius' return. Arkansas is hoping it's soon, because Cornelius is the only returning receiver with any meaningful experience. He finished with a 32-515-4 receiving line in 11 games last year. Jul 31 - 12:33 PM
Source: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
