Jared Cornelius | Wide Receiver Team: Arkansas Razorbacks Age / DOB: (21) / 3/27/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 212

Arkansas senior WR Jared Cornelius will miss "an extended period of time" after he suffered a back injury in Thursday's workout. It's the same back issue that plagued him last season. And because of it, he hadn't been cleared for full participation in camp. We don't yet have a timeline on Cornelius' return. Arkansas is hoping it's soon, because Cornelius is the only returning receiver with any meaningful experience. He finished with a 32-515-4 receiving line in 11 games last year. Source: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

ESPN's Edward Aschoff believes that Arkansas senior WR Jared Cornelius could top 1,000 yards during the coming season. While Cornelius was not close to that mark last season -- he finished with a 32-515-4 receiving line in 11 games -- Arkansas is looking to replace a trio of NFL-bound wideouts in Keon Hatcher, Drew Morgan and Cody Hollister. Cornelius was bothered by a hamstring injury during spring practice, but should be ready to roll as QB Austin Allen's No. 1 option when August camp boots up. Source: ESPN.com

Arkansas junior WR Jared Cornelius (knee) is not playing in Thursday's Belk Bowl. No real surprise, as during the practice week, HC Bret Bielema indicated that Cornelius had yet to recover fully from a recent knee injury. The Razorbacks hold a 24-0 lead on Virginia Tech at the start of the second half. In addition to the loss of Cornelius, they are playing without TE Jeremy Sprinkle. Sprinkle was suspended for the Belk Bowl after he was accused of shoplifting from a Belk department store while the team was at the mall to spend a $450 Belk gift card.