Brandon Dawkins | Quarterback

Team: Arizona Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195

Arizona redshirt junior QB Brandon Dawkins will start Saturday's game against Northern Arizona.
Dawkins was listed as co-starter with Khalil Tate on Arizona's Week 1 depth chart. At least at the open, he will see the first snaps. Should the Wildcats offense struggle early, don't be surprised to see Tate enter the fray. Sep 2 - 9:46 PM
Source: Zach Rosenblatt on Twitter
