Dawkins was listed as co-starter with Khalil Tate on Arizona's Week 1 depth chart. At least at the open, he will see the first snaps. Should the Wildcats offense struggle early, don't be surprised to see Tate enter the fray.

Arizona redshirt junior QB Brandon Dawkins was named co-starter along with sophomore QB Khalil Lee on the first depth chart of the season for their game on Saturday against Northern Arizona.

Call this one a surprise. Dawkins was considered the favorite and took the majority of snaps in last Saturday's scrimmage, but the 6-3, 210-pound quarterback didn't do enough to separate himself from the talents of Lee. This all could be conjecture and we could see Dawkins take off as the starter if he performs well, but for now, you should expect to see both QBs get playing time in Arizona's weak non-conference slate.