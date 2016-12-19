Welcome,
Toneil Carter | Running Back
Team:
Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Texas freshman RB Toneil Carter is in the concussion protocol.
Carter suffered the injury in Saturday's win over Baylor. "As you know, with those concussion deals it’s a daily evaluation process," HC Tom Herman said. "We won’t know if he’ll even practice or anything until after he’s evaluated today." With veterans Chris Warren III and Kyle Porter not producing, Carter and fellow freshman RB Daniel Young combined to run for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bears. "They definitely seized an opportunity to create more reps for them and more carries and that’s encouraging," Herman said. "The one thing I thought both of them did very well was they played with good vision and they broke tackles." Texas plays TCU this weekend.
Oct 31 - 1:45 PM
Source:
247 Sports
Texas freshman RB Toneil Carter rushed for 70 yards and a score on 15 attempts in Saturday's blowout win over Baylor.
The first-year runner averaged 4.7 YPC on his career-high 15 carries. Carter and fellow freshman RB Daniel Young combined to run for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Carter was a top-150 overall recruit in the 2017 cycle.
Oct 28 - 7:12 PM
Texas freshman RB Toneil Carter is listed as a co-starter at running back for Saturday's game against Oklahoma.
Carter is really coming on, and this is a nice official notice of just that. He had six carries for 32 yards on Saturday against Kansas State and is averaging a healthy 6.2 yards per carry in limited action. Those six carries may not seem like much, but they were right in line with what Chris Warren III (seven carries) and Kyle Porter (also seven carries) received.
Oct 9 - 2:15 PM
Source:
Chuck Carlton on Twitter
Texas received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 RB Toneil Carter.
That didn't take long. Carter decommitted from Georgia earlier on Monday, in part due to the decisions of running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to return for their senior campaigns. Just hours later, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has opted to join new Longhorns HC Tom Herman in Austin. The 247Sports composite tabs him as the No. 7 back -- and No. 137 overall recruit -- for the 2017 cycle. ESPN's Tom Luginbill has called him a "one-cut and get North runner."
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 05:03:00 PM
Source:
247Sports
UT RB Carter in the concussion protocol
Oct 31 - 1:45 PM
RB Carter (15-70-1) helps Horns top Bears
Oct 28 - 7:12 PM
UT lists RB Toneil Carter as a co-starter
Oct 9 - 2:15 PM
Former UGA pledge Carter flips over to Texas
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 05:03:00 PM
