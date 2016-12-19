Toneil Carter | Running Back Team: Texas Longhorns Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 200

Texas freshman RB Toneil Carter is in the concussion protocol. Carter suffered the injury in Saturday's win over Baylor. "As you know, with those concussion deals it’s a daily evaluation process," HC Tom Herman said. "We won’t know if he’ll even practice or anything until after he’s evaluated today." With veterans Chris Warren III and Kyle Porter not producing, Carter and fellow freshman RB Daniel Young combined to run for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bears. "They definitely seized an opportunity to create more reps for them and more carries and that’s encouraging," Herman said. "The one thing I thought both of them did very well was they played with good vision and they broke tackles." Texas plays TCU this weekend. Source: 247 Sports

Texas freshman RB Toneil Carter rushed for 70 yards and a score on 15 attempts in Saturday's blowout win over Baylor. The first-year runner averaged 4.7 YPC on his career-high 15 carries. Carter and fellow freshman RB Daniel Young combined to run for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Carter was a top-150 overall recruit in the 2017 cycle.

Texas freshman RB Toneil Carter is listed as a co-starter at running back for Saturday's game against Oklahoma. Carter is really coming on, and this is a nice official notice of just that. He had six carries for 32 yards on Saturday against Kansas State and is averaging a healthy 6.2 yards per carry in limited action. Those six carries may not seem like much, but they were right in line with what Chris Warren III (seven carries) and Kyle Porter (also seven carries) received. Source: Chuck Carlton on Twitter