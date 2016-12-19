Player Page

Toneil Carter | Running Back

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200

Texas freshman RB Toneil Carter is in the concussion protocol.
Carter suffered the injury in Saturday's win over Baylor. "As you know, with those concussion deals it’s a daily evaluation process," HC Tom Herman said. "We won’t know if he’ll even practice or anything until after he’s evaluated today." With veterans Chris Warren III and Kyle Porter not producing, Carter and fellow freshman RB Daniel Young combined to run for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bears. "They definitely seized an opportunity to create more reps for them and more carries and that’s encouraging," Herman said. "The one thing I thought both of them did very well was they played with good vision and they broke tackles." Texas plays TCU this weekend. Oct 31 - 1:45 PM
Source: 247 Sports
