</>
South Alabama RB Xavier Johnson carted off
Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) doubtful
Clemson QB Bryant 'ready to go' for Friday
QB Wolford to return for Georgia Tech game
Report: KSU QB Ertz (knee) to miss 4-6 weeks
OSU HC Urban Meyer receives $159,000 raise
Polled scouts still see Josh Allen in top 10
Four-star S Houston Griffith commits to FSU
USC DT Tuipulotu (back) to undergo surgery
Austin Allen (shoulder) has clean MRI
Benched QB Dormady contemplates future
Vols bench QB Dormady, turn to Guarantano
Xavier Johnson | Running Back
Team:
South Alabama Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 7/27/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 180
Latest News
Recent News
South Alabama senior RB Xavier Johnson was carted off the field in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against Troy.
At this juncture, it is unclear just what the exact injury concern is for Johnson, but he should be considered doubtful to return to Wednesday's contest. Any long-term loss of the senior would represent a critical deficit for the Jaguars -- Johnson entered the game having rushed for 345 yards (6.1 YPC) and four touchdowns.
Oct 11 - 9:26 PM
Source:
Underdog Dynasty on Twitter
South Alabama senior RB Xavier Johnson rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Saturday's 29-23 double-overtime loss to Idaho.
Now that's more like it for Johnson, who had been limited to just 101 yards rushing through the first three games of the season. In Saturday's tight loss, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior notched a two-yard rushing touchdown early in the first quarter and looped back around for a 34-yard scoring dash in the fourth quarter. The latter score gave the Jaguars a 20-13 edge, but Matt Linehan led the Vandals back for a game-tying touchdown in the closing seconds to push the game to overtime. The senior back has rushed for at least 830 yards in each of the last two seasons. More efforts akin to Saturday's will get him there once again this year, even with the sluggish start to the campaign. Johnson and company will hit the road for a date with Louisiana Tech next weekend.
Sep 23 - 9:00 PM
South Alabama senior RB Xavier Johnson rushed for 36 yards on five carries in Friday's 44-7 loss to Oklahoma State.
Johnson had himself a long kickoff return to set South Alabama up in Oklahoma State territory in the second half, but alas for the Jaguars, that return was called back due to holding. It was that kind of game for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior, who also fumbled in the contest and needed medical assistance on the sideline at one point. If this is anything more than a minor injury concern, we will pass along word. Johnson has rushed for at least 830 yards in each of the last two seasons, but has managed a total of just 69 yards on the ground through the first two games of the current campaign. He figures to have more room to run against Alabama A&M when the 0-2 Jaguars look for their first win of the year next Saturday.
Sep 8 - 11:48 PM
South Alabama junior RB Xavier Johnson rushed for 83 yards on 18 carries in Saturday's 13-10 win over Georgia State.
Johnson's long run went for 18 yards. He averaged 4.6 YPC in the victory. Over the summer, SB Nation's Bill Connelly referred to the 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior as "one of the more underrated running backs in the country." Johnson has struggled this season, though, missing one game due to a chest injury and rushing for just 341 yards and five touchdowns over the course of seven healthy contests.
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 08:49:00 PM
South Alabama RB Xavier Johnson carted off
Oct 11 - 9:26 PM
Xavier Johnson blows up for 155 yards rushing
Sep 23 - 9:00 PM
Xavier Johnson limited to 36 yards in loss
Sep 8 - 11:48 PM
Xavier Johnson rushes for 83 yards in win
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 08:49:00 PM
More Xavier Johnson Player News
