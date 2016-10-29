Player Page

Xavier Johnson | Running Back

Team: South Alabama Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/27/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 180

South Alabama senior RB Xavier Johnson was carted off the field in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against Troy.
At this juncture, it is unclear just what the exact injury concern is for Johnson, but he should be considered doubtful to return to Wednesday's contest. Any long-term loss of the senior would represent a critical deficit for the Jaguars -- Johnson entered the game having rushed for 345 yards (6.1 YPC) and four touchdowns. Oct 11 - 9:26 PM
Source: Underdog Dynasty on Twitter
