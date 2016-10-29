Xavier Johnson | Running Back Team: South Alabama Jaguars Age / DOB: (24) / 7/27/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 180

South Alabama senior RB Xavier Johnson was carted off the field in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against Troy. At this juncture, it is unclear just what the exact injury concern is for Johnson, but he should be considered doubtful to return to Wednesday's contest. Any long-term loss of the senior would represent a critical deficit for the Jaguars -- Johnson entered the game having rushed for 345 yards (6.1 YPC) and four touchdowns. Source: Underdog Dynasty on Twitter

South Alabama senior RB Xavier Johnson rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Saturday's 29-23 double-overtime loss to Idaho. Now that's more like it for Johnson, who had been limited to just 101 yards rushing through the first three games of the season. In Saturday's tight loss, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior notched a two-yard rushing touchdown early in the first quarter and looped back around for a 34-yard scoring dash in the fourth quarter. The latter score gave the Jaguars a 20-13 edge, but Matt Linehan led the Vandals back for a game-tying touchdown in the closing seconds to push the game to overtime. The senior back has rushed for at least 830 yards in each of the last two seasons. More efforts akin to Saturday's will get him there once again this year, even with the sluggish start to the campaign. Johnson and company will hit the road for a date with Louisiana Tech next weekend.

South Alabama senior RB Xavier Johnson rushed for 36 yards on five carries in Friday's 44-7 loss to Oklahoma State. Johnson had himself a long kickoff return to set South Alabama up in Oklahoma State territory in the second half, but alas for the Jaguars, that return was called back due to holding. It was that kind of game for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior, who also fumbled in the contest and needed medical assistance on the sideline at one point. If this is anything more than a minor injury concern, we will pass along word. Johnson has rushed for at least 830 yards in each of the last two seasons, but has managed a total of just 69 yards on the ground through the first two games of the current campaign. He figures to have more room to run against Alabama A&M when the 0-2 Jaguars look for their first win of the year next Saturday.