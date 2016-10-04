Player Page

Penny Hart | Wide Receiver

Team: Georgia State Panthers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/5/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 170

Georgia State junior WR Penny Hart caught 11 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 47-37 win over Louisiana-Monroe.
Hart (5'9/170) was fantastic on Saturday, hauling in a 50-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and putting in two additional scores in the third quarter. He has been an out-and-out beast over the past three games. In that space alone, the junior wideout has caught 29 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns. He'll help play host to Troy next weekend as he tries to stay molten hot. Oct 14 - 9:15 PM
