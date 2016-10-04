Penny Hart | Wide Receiver Team: Georgia State Panthers Age / DOB: (21) / 7/5/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 170

Latest News Recent News

Georgia State junior WR Penny Hart caught 11 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 47-37 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Hart (5'9/170) was fantastic on Saturday, hauling in a 50-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and putting in two additional scores in the third quarter. He has been an out-and-out beast over the past three games. In that space alone, the junior wideout has caught 29 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns. He'll help play host to Troy next weekend as he tries to stay molten hot.

Georgia State junior WR Penny Hart caught eight passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-21 win over Coastal Carolina. Hart pulled in a seven-yard scoring pass with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter. The 5-foot-8, 180-pounder has been a dominant performer in wins over Charlotte and Coastal Carolina these past two weekends, posting a 19-273-1 receiving line in that short space. Hart and crew have a palatable match-up with Louisiana-Monroe next weekend. Don't be surprised if he goes off again.

Georgia State junior WR Penny Hart caught 11 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 28-0 win over Charlotte on Saturday. Hart (5'8/180) has been the Panthers most consistent offensive player, and he showed out on Saturday against the 49ers defense. His touchdown was a 32-yard score from quarterback Cooper Manning that gave Georgia State a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter. Hart caught 71 passes for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman before missing most of his sophomore season with a broken foot, and he could be inline for similar -- or better -- numbers in 2017.