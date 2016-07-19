Evidence Njoku | Wide Receiver

Miami freshman WR Evidence Njoku will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining what HC Mark Richt termed a "lower right extremity injury" in practice on Tuesday.

While Richt did not specify the exact nature of the injury, the Miami Herald's Susan Miller Degnan is reporting that Njoku's right knee is the issue, here. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder is the younger brother of Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku and ranked as a three-star recruit coming out of high school this winter. He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.