Player Page
Close
|
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Evidence Njoku | Wide Receiver
Team:
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Miami freshman WR Evidence Njoku will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining what HC Mark Richt termed a "lower right extremity injury" in practice on Tuesday.
While Richt did not specify the exact nature of the injury, the Miami Herald's Susan Miller Degnan is reporting that Njoku's right knee is the issue, here. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder is the younger brother of Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku and ranked as a three-star recruit coming out of high school this winter. He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.
Oct 18 - 5:25 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Miami freshman WR Evidence Njoku hyperextended his knee during Monday's practice.
Njoku was using crutches and sporting a metal brace on his left knee following his injury on Monday. Miami HC Mark Richt said that the injury will not require surgery and labeled the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder as "day-to-day" moving forward. On Tuesday, he put in work on a stationary bike. Evidence was a three-star recruit in the 2017 class and is the younger brother of Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku.
Aug 8 - 12:48 PM
Source:
Palm Beach Post
Miami received a verbal commitment from three-star 2017 WR Evidence Njoku.
Njoku opted to commit to the Hurricanes after taking an unofficial visit to the campus over the weekend. Said the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder, "I enjoyed my time there, caught up with coaches, had a great time. I saw players like Michael Irvin, Jeremy Shockey - we all look up to them, can see the history at the U. It was really big for me." Miami fans are certainly familiar with the last name. David Njoku -- Evidence's brother -- is the team's starting tight end and could be in for a breakout 2016 season. As for baby bro, the younger Njoku ranks as Rivals' No. 94 receiving prospect in the country for the 2017 cycle.
Tue, Jul 19, 2016 03:16:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
Evidence Njoku (lower extremity) out for year
Oct 18 - 5:25 PM
Miami WR Evidence Njoku hyperextends knee
Aug 8 - 12:48 PM
No lack of Evidence as Canes net Njoku
Tue, Jul 19, 2016 03:16:00 PM
More Evidence Njoku Player News
