Charles Walker | Defensive Tackle Team: Oklahoma Sooners Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 304

ESPN reports that Oklahoma DL Charles Walker will not be required to go to the NFL Scouting Combine's medical re-check day in Indianapolis next week. Walker reportedly suffered multiple concussions in college. At his medical examination in Indianapolis last month, Walker was deemed "symptom-free and neurologically intact" by Dr. Ian Armstrong. That finding was forwarded to all 32 teams. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

An NFC regional scout said that Oklahoma DL Charles Walker "has talent but he's just so inconsistent." "He has quickness and strength but then will just disappear during the game," the scout said, though he also added that "[Walker] has enough flashes on tape that I'm sure our coach will want to work with that." The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder could potentially land as a late Day 2/early Day 3 selection. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein compares him to Buccaneers DT Clinton McDonald and writes that, despite some concerns over his consistency and health -- he reportedly has dealt with multiple concussions -- "his athleticism and potential give him a chance to become an NFL starter." Source: NFL.com

Oklahoma DL Charles Walker was deemed "symptom-free and neurologically intact" by Dr. Ian Armstrong after dealing with a head injury during the season, according to Ian Rapoport. Rapoport cited multiple concussions on Walker's record. All 32 teams were notified of the doctor's findings. Walker left Oklahoma early to prepare for the NFL Draft process. He could be a third to fifth-round pick. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter