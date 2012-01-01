Player Page

Charles Walker | Defensive Tackle

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 304

ESPN reports that Oklahoma DL Charles Walker will not be required to go to the NFL Scouting Combine's medical re-check day in Indianapolis next week.
Walker reportedly suffered multiple concussions in college. At his medical examination in Indianapolis last month, Walker was deemed "symptom-free and neurologically intact" by Dr. Ian Armstrong. That finding was forwarded to all 32 teams. Apr 5 - 4:28 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
