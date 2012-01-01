Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Charles Walker | Defensive Tackle
Team:
Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 304
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN reports that Oklahoma DL Charles Walker will not be required to go to the NFL Scouting Combine's medical re-check day in Indianapolis next week.
Walker reportedly suffered multiple concussions in college. At his medical examination in Indianapolis last month, Walker was deemed "symptom-free and neurologically intact" by Dr. Ian Armstrong. That finding was forwarded to all 32 teams.
Apr 5 - 4:28 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
An NFC regional scout said that Oklahoma DL Charles Walker "has talent but he's just so inconsistent."
"He has quickness and strength but then will just disappear during the game," the scout said, though he also added that "[Walker] has enough flashes on tape that I'm sure our coach will want to work with that." The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder could potentially land as a late Day 2/early Day 3 selection. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein compares him to Buccaneers DT Clinton McDonald and writes that, despite some concerns over his consistency and health -- he reportedly has dealt with multiple concussions -- "his athleticism and potential give him a chance to become an NFL starter."
Mar 21 - 6:52 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Oklahoma DL Charles Walker was deemed "symptom-free and neurologically intact" by Dr. Ian Armstrong after dealing with a head injury during the season, according to Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport cited multiple concussions on Walker's record. All 32 teams were notified of the doctor's findings. Walker left Oklahoma early to prepare for the NFL Draft process. He could be a third to fifth-round pick.
Mar 3 - 9:52 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
A video emerged of Oklahoma DL Charles Walker dunking a basketball off a drop step.
Walker stands at 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, so the athleticism is impressive. Walker went down midway through the season with a concussion and elected to leave the program in November to focus on draft preparation. We expect him to participate in the NFL Combine.
Feb 13 - 11:23 AM
Source:
Fadde on Twitter
DL Walker not summoned to medical re-check
Apr 5 - 4:28 PM
Scout questions Charles Walker's consistency
Mar 21 - 6:52 PM
Oklahoma DL Walker symptom free (head)
Mar 3 - 9:52 AM
Breaking: DL Charles Walker can dunk
Feb 13 - 11:23 AM
More Charles Walker Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
P. Mahomes
TTU
(1339)
2
D. Watson
CLE
(865)
3
D. Cook
FSU
(816)
4
D. Barnett
TEN
(747)
5
J. Mixon
OK
(743)
6
M. Garrett
TAM
(634)
7
C. Tankersley
CLE
(597)
8
O. Howard
AL
(549)
9
M. Trubisky
UNC
(534)
10
M. McDowell
MSU
(521)
Recent News
