Alizé Mack | Tight End Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 240

Notre Dame junior TE Alize Mack (hamstring) is 100-percent healthy. Mack is locked and loaded for the opener against Temple this weekend. We expect the 6-foot-5, 240-pounder to break out in 2017 as one of Brandon Wimbush's preferred aerial targets. Mack sat out the 2016 season due to academic issues. Source: Eric Hansen on Twitter

Notre Dame junior TE Alize Mack (hamstring) returned to practice on Sunday. Mack has been limited by a hamstring issue over the past week-plus, but it would appear that he should be healthy for the Irish's season-opener against Temple on September 2. A hulking potential target for QB Brandon Wimbush, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Mack sat out the 2016 season due to academic travails. Source: Mike Vorel on Twitter

Notre Dame junior TE Alize Mack is working through a minor hamstring pull. Mack (6'5/240) pulled his hamstring in practice last week. He did not practice on Saturday, but kept limber by working on a stationary bike and running on the sideline. There is no current timetable for his return. The junior tight end missed the 2016 season due to academic concerns. Source: South Bend Tribune