Alizé Mack | Tight End

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 240

Notre Dame junior TE Alize Mack (hamstring) is 100-percent healthy.
Mack is locked and loaded for the opener against Temple this weekend. We expect the 6-foot-5, 240-pounder to break out in 2017 as one of Brandon Wimbush's preferred aerial targets. Mack sat out the 2016 season due to academic issues. Aug 29 - 12:55 PM
Source: Eric Hansen on Twitter
