Akial Byers | Defensive Tackle

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Texans expected to hire Wes Welker
Agent: Devonta Freeman deserves 'elite pay'
Saints tab Mike Nolan as linebackers coach
Steelers to part with draft bust Jarvis Jones
Millen: GM Lynch faces 'steep learning curve'
Jaylon Smith 'running and cutting w/o issues'
Trubisky two inches shy of college listing?
Cushing recovering from shoulder operation
Chuck Pagano expected to remain Colts coach
Ryan Tannehill expected to avoid ACL surgery
Chargers hoping to re-sign Danny Woodhead
Carson Palmer noncommittal on 2017 return
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
NBA Power Rankings: Week 15
Jan 30
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 30
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) ruled out Monday
Aaron Gordon (sore ankle) will play Monday
Evan Fournier (foot) will come off the bench
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will play Monday
Jonas Jerebko starting, Johnson to the bench
Avery Bradley (Achilles) ruled out for Monday
Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable Monday
Ersan Ilyasova (neck) will start on Monday
Report: Teams inquiring about Mario Hezonja
Report: Orlando shopping Serge Ibaka
Cody Zeller (quad) doubtful Tuesday vs. POR
Walton hints Zubac could eventually start
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Patrick Eaves lighting it Up
Jan 30
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1970-1993
Jan 30
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
Dose: Something to Smile About
Jan 29
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Islanders lock up Thomas Greiss for 3 years
Kris Letang a game-time decision on Tuesday
Jets will start Ondrej Pavelec on Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) doesn't practice Monday
Panthers will start James Reimer on Tuesday
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
Holtby blanks Pacific in ASG championship win
Wayne Simmonds named All-Star MVP
Trocheck picks up four points vs Metro in ASG
Kucherov nets 2 G, 2 A in All-Star vs Metro
Fowler leads Pacific past Central with 4 pts
Marner shares Leafs' scoring lead at break
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
NFL personnel bring up Kizer's benching
Scout: Foreman 'kind of just a big, slow guy'
Scout compares WR Corey Davis to J-Matt
Gettleman calls attention to DE Kpassagnon
Riddick likes what he saw from Josh Dobbs
Joe Mathis says foot is 100 percent healed
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW23
Jan 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 23
Jan 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 23
Jan 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW23
Jan 30
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 30
The Bargain Hunter-Week 23
Jan 29
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ranieri rules Slimani out for Burnley match
Conte weighs in on Amsir Begovic's future
Ake "hopeful" after FA Cup appearance
Ramirez out for WK23 but set for Boro stay
Ayala available after serving three-match ban
Karanka reveals defensive absentees for WK23
Van Aanholt signs with Crystal Palace
Aguero a slight doubt for Wednesday
Evans set to miss out for WBA
Schlupp setback in his second Palace start
Hull embarrassed by Fulham at Craven Cottage
Southampton heading race for Napoli forward
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Akial Byers | Defensive Tackle
Team:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 265
Latest News
Recent News
247Sports' Hank South reports that Alabama four-star 2017 verbal DT commit Akial Byers has not been able to enroll due to academic issues.
With academics barring Byers from Alabama, he is now expected to begin his collegiate career in the JUCO ranks at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. ESPN ranks the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder as the No. 151 overall prospect in the current cycle. While the Crimson Tide are still a strong favorite to end up with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country when all is said and done, Byers' exit is not a minor loss. Over the summer, ESPN's Craig Haubert forwarded the belief that Byers has a developmental ceiling similar to that of Jonathan Allen.
Jan 30 - 6:39 PM
Source:
247Sports
ESPN's Craig Haubert noted that Alabama verbal 2017 DT commit Akial Byers has a similar developmental ceiling to senior DL Jonathan Allen.
"With the athleticism he possesses and the versatility he could bring to Alabama’s front, we could see Byers developing into a player similar to current talented Crimson Tide defender Jonathan Allen," Haubert wrote. Lofty lofty lofty. Haubert believes the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder -- No. 66 overall on the ESPN 300 -- to be a legitimate sleeper recruit. "Byers is a prospect who hasn’t garnered as much attention as some other top-100 prospects," Haubert noted, "but his film shows a very promising player."
Sat, Jul 23, 2016 05:50:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Alabama received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 DT Akial Byers.
ESPN's Craig Haubert deems Byers to be "a rare sleeper in this day and age of recruiting." The analyst notes that the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder "displays the tools to create problems as an interior pass rusher not just because of his get-off, but [because he also] demonstrates good hips and flexibility to be able to attack." Byers ranks as the No. 66 overall prospect on the ESPN 300. He stands as their 10th commitment from that master list, joining the likes of RB Najee Harris, T Alex Leatherwood and QB Tua Tagovailoa.
Sat, Jul 23, 2016 03:10:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
Jan 30 - 6:39 PM
Akial Byers shares similarities with Allen
Sat, Jul 23, 2016 05:50:00 PM
Bama reels in four-star DT Akial Byers
Sat, Jul 23, 2016 03:10:00 PM
More Akial Byers Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Calvin
NEB
(759)
2
D. Watson
CLE
(679)
3
J. Hurd
TEN
(640)
4
M. Rhule
BAY
(570)
5
D. Webb
CAL
(547)
6
T. DeRuyter
CAL
(500)
7
C. Kelly
MS
(495)
8
I. Jones
ECU
(492)
9
E. Engram
MS
(488)
10
D. Cook
FSU
(454)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Alabama Crimson Tide Tickets
Headlines
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
No. 1 overall prospect Najee Harris has been swept off the board by Alabama, but plenty of National Signing Day questions still remain.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
»
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
»
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
»
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
»
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
»
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
»
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
»
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
»
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
»
NFL personnel bring up Kizer's benching
»
Scout: Foreman 'kind of just a big, slow guy'
»
Scout compares WR Corey Davis to J-Matt
»
Gettleman calls attention to DE Kpassagnon
»
Riddick likes what he saw from Josh Dobbs
»
Joe Mathis says foot is 100 percent healed
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved