Akial Byers | Defensive Tackle

247Sports' Hank South reports that Alabama four-star 2017 verbal DT commit Akial Byers has not been able to enroll due to academic issues.

With academics barring Byers from Alabama, he is now expected to begin his collegiate career in the JUCO ranks at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. ESPN ranks the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder as the No. 151 overall prospect in the current cycle. While the Crimson Tide are still a strong favorite to end up with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country when all is said and done, Byers' exit is not a minor loss. Over the summer, ESPN's Craig Haubert forwarded the belief that Byers has a developmental ceiling similar to that of Jonathan Allen.