Chase Hayden | Running Back Team: Arkansas Razorbacks Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 185

Latest News Recent News

Arkansas freshman RB Chase Hayden (leg) could miss an extended amount of time. Hayden was injured in Saturday's loss to Auburn, exiting stage left after registering a pair of carries for 42 yards and one catch for 23 yards. After the game, Razorbacks HC Bret Bielema said, "I don’t want to comment on Chase until I know for sure," but did offer that the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is dealing with an injury to the lower leg. The true freshman has rushed for 338 yards and four touchdowns for the current campaign. Further information as to his playing status moving forward should emerge in the coming days. Source: SEC Country

Arkansas freshman RB Chase Hayden had 77 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in Saturday's 50-43 overtime loss to Texas A&M. With sophomore starter Devwah Whaley limited to only six carries following a locker-room fight earlier this week, Hayden capitalized. A four-star recruit in the 2017 class, Hayden led the team in carries while posting a solid 5.9 YPC average. He'll return to a true backup role when Whaley is right.

Arkansas freshman RB Chase Hayden is in line to see carries for the coming season. SEC Country's Trent Shadid passes along the interesting little nugget that "the coaching staff views Hayden as an equal to sophomore Devwah Whaley and senior David Williams in the backfield." This doesn't necessarily mean that the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder will see an equivalent number of carries to those two backs -- Whaley is the expected starter. Still, he's one to keep an eye on, particularly if Whaley were to suffer an injury. Hayden was a four-star recruit in the 2017 class. Source: SEC Country