Chase Hayden | Running Back

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185

Arkansas freshman RB Chase Hayden (leg) could miss an extended amount of time.
Hayden was injured in Saturday's loss to Auburn, exiting stage left after registering a pair of carries for 42 yards and one catch for 23 yards. After the game, Razorbacks HC Bret Bielema said, "I don’t want to comment on Chase until I know for sure," but did offer that the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is dealing with an injury to the lower leg. The true freshman has rushed for 338 yards and four touchdowns for the current campaign. Further information as to his playing status moving forward should emerge in the coming days. Oct 22 - 1:18 PM
Source: SEC Country
