Bradley Chubb | Defensive End

This decision surprises us, but like his cousin Nick Chubb, Bradley wants one more crack at the college game. The edge rusher produced 22 tackles for loss this season, including 10.5 sacks, along with a monster bowl performance. Many believed he would be a second day selection.

TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline reports that the "consensus" opinion in scouting circles is that NC State junior DE Bradley Chubb may have moved onto the Day 2 line.

Against lauded Notre Dame T Mike McGlinchey on Saturday, Chubb dominated, finishing with five tackles, 3.5 TFL and three sacks. "It further confirmed to scouts that Brandon Chubb is the real deal," Pauline wrote. "Most impressive was the complete game Chubb showed, not only making plays behind the line of scrimmage but also holding his own in run defense." Chubb is the younger brother of Wake Forest's Brandon Chubb and the cousin of Georgia's Nick Chubb. "Despite being slightly out of position in the Wolfpacks 3-4 alignment Chubb has menaced opponents all season," Pauline wrote. "I graded him as a late round pick entering the year but consensus presently has the junior as a potential second day pick."