Bradley Chubb | Defensive End

Team: North Carolina State Wolfpack
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 260

NC State junior edge rusher Bradley Chubb is returning to school for the 2017 season.
This decision surprises us, but like his cousin Nick Chubb, Bradley wants one more crack at the college game. The edge rusher produced 22 tackles for loss this season, including 10.5 sacks, along with a monster bowl performance. Many believed he would be a second day selection. Jan 4 - 12:38 PM
Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter
