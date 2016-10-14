Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Report: Dozier talks expected to resolve soon
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Bradley Chubb | Defensive End
Team:
North Carolina State Wolfpack
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 260
Latest News
Recent News
NC State junior edge rusher Bradley Chubb is returning to school for the 2017 season.
This decision surprises us, but like his cousin Nick Chubb, Bradley wants one more crack at the college game. The edge rusher produced 22 tackles for loss this season, including 10.5 sacks, along with a monster bowl performance. Many believed he would be a second day selection.
Jan 4 - 12:38 PM
Source:
Brett McMurphy on Twitter
TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline reports that the "consensus" opinion in scouting circles is that NC State junior DE Bradley Chubb may have moved onto the Day 2 line.
Against lauded Notre Dame T Mike McGlinchey on Saturday, Chubb dominated, finishing with five tackles, 3.5 TFL and three sacks. "It further confirmed to scouts that Brandon Chubb is the real deal," Pauline wrote. "Most impressive was the complete game Chubb showed, not only making plays behind the line of scrimmage but also holding his own in run defense." Chubb is the younger brother of Wake Forest's Brandon Chubb and the cousin of Georgia's Nick Chubb. "Despite being slightly out of position in the Wolfpacks 3-4 alignment Chubb has menaced opponents all season," Pauline wrote. "I graded him as a late round pick entering the year but consensus presently has the junior as a potential second day pick."
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 05:45:00 PM
Source:
http://www.draftinsider.net/blog/?p=11399
NC State HC Dave Doeren sees junior DE Bradley Chubb as a potential difference-maker in the pass-rush for 2016.
"We've not had a pass rusher that forced teams to adjust protections," Doeren said, "but Chubb can be that guy." Last season, the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder recorded 69 tackles (12 for loss), 5.5 sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles. Those 69 tackles were good for second-most on the Wolfpack. ESPN's David Hale relays that Doeren's statement has been backed by several other ACC coaches -- these aren't just Wolfpack-colored glasses.
Mon, Jul 25, 2016 03:43:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
NC State EDGE Chubb returning to school
Jan 4 - 12:38 PM
DE Chubb now viewed as a possible Day 2 pick
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 05:45:00 PM
Bradley Chubb could have monster 2016
Mon, Jul 25, 2016 03:43:00 PM
More Bradley Chubb Player News
Headlines
