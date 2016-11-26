Player Page

Chad Hansen | Wide Receiver

Team: California Golden Bears
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/18/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Cal redshirt junior WR Chad Hansen will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder only produced at the FBS level for one season, but boy did he make it count. Hansen finished No. 3 in the country in receptions per game (9.2) and No. 4 in receiving yards per game (124.9), posting a 92-1,249-11 line in sum. For that, Hansen was selected first-team all-Pac-12 by the Associated Press. CBS only ranked Hansen as the No. 18 receiver in the 2018 class, but we'd submit that he's better than that. Hansen is big, fast (4.4s forty), productive and shows superb hands and body control on the gridiron. If he keeps improving, we see in Hansen a potential strong No. 2 NFL receiver. Now that he's left Cal, freshman All-American Demetrius Robertson (50 catches and seven TD this year) will ascend to the No. 1 role in this pass-happy offense. Jan 4 - 7:12 PM
Source: San Francisco Chronicle
