Chad Hansen | Wide Receiver Team: California Golden Bears Age / DOB: (21) / 1/18/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 190

Cal redshirt junior WR Chad Hansen will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder only produced at the FBS level for one season, but boy did he make it count. Hansen finished No. 3 in the country in receptions per game (9.2) and No. 4 in receiving yards per game (124.9), posting a 92-1,249-11 line in sum. For that, Hansen was selected first-team all-Pac-12 by the Associated Press. CBS only ranked Hansen as the No. 18 receiver in the 2018 class, but we'd submit that he's better than that. Hansen is big, fast (4.4s forty), productive and shows superb hands and body control on the gridiron. If he keeps improving, we see in Hansen a potential strong No. 2 NFL receiver. Now that he's left Cal, freshman All-American Demetrius Robertson (50 catches and seven TD this year) will ascend to the No. 1 role in this pass-happy offense. Source: San Francisco Chronicle

Cal redshirt junior WR Chad Hansen caught 10 passes for 156 yards in Saturday's 36-10 win over UCLA. Hansen averaged a juicy 15.6 yards per reception in the victory. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout will not be able to showcase his talents in a postseason bowl berth, however, as Saturday's win merely improved the Golden Bears' record to 5-7. Hansen has been a beautiful performer when healthy this season, finishing the campaign having caught 92 passes for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games played.

Cal redshirt junior WR Chad Hansen caught seven passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 45-31 loss to Stanford. Stanford HC David Shaw admitted during the practice week that he did not know who Hansen was prior to the start of the season. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound redshirt junior made sure to give Shaw a show in Saturday's contest. He caught touchdown passes of 70 and 16 yards in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. The latter score merely made cosmetic effect on the scoreboard. While Hansen has been hampered by an ankle injury at times this season, in his nine relatively healthy contests he has worked to an 82-1092-11 receiving line. With Saturday's loss, the Golden Bears have been eliminated from bowl contention. They will finish out their 2016 season against UCLA next Saturday.