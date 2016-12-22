Player Page

Jalen Hurts | Quarterback

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210

Alabama OC and future FAU HC Lane Kiffin believes freshman QB Jalen Hurts is a future first round pick.
Hurts took over as the starter early in the season and plays like a superior Blake Sims, in that he can hit vertical passes along with underneath targets while offering mobility to keep a defense nervous. It is far, far too early to suggest Hurts as a first round talent, but his play as a true freshman certainly is impressive. Dec 28 - 11:00 AM
Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter
