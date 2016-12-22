Jalen Hurts | Quarterback Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 210

Alabama OC and future FAU HC Lane Kiffin believes freshman QB Jalen Hurts is a future first round pick. Hurts took over as the starter early in the season and plays like a superior Blake Sims, in that he can hit vertical passes along with underneath targets while offering mobility to keep a defense nervous. It is far, far too early to suggest Hurts as a first round talent, but his play as a true freshman certainly is impressive. Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter

Arkansas DC Robb Smith said that Alabama freshman QB Jalen Hurts is "just starting to scratch the surface of how good of a player he could be." "He’s proven he can make those throws [against one-on-one coverage]," Smith said, "and he can do the same if they’re playing from behind. He can scramble, and make the throws." The 6-foot-2, 210-pound true frosh gunslinger has compiled 3,433 total yards and 34 total touchdowns in helping to lead the defending champs to a 13-0 record and a Peach Bowl Playoff berth against Washington. Source: USA Today

Alabama freshman QB Jalen Hurts completed 11-of-20 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 54-16 win over Florida in the SEC Championship Game. Hurts entered Saturday's contest having rushed for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. Florida was ready for that aspect of his game, though, holding him to a grand total of one yard on the ground. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound true freshman gunslinger will enter Alabama's Playoff run later this month having thrown for 2,563 yards with a 21/9 TD/INT ratio over 13 games. Plus the aforementioned rushing work.