Joey Counts | Running Back

Team: Montana Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/1/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 215

Montana RB Joey Counts notched a 44-inch vertical jump during Monday's pro day.
Counts' mark of 44 inches would have tied UConn DB Obi Melifonwu's mark as the best forward at the Combine. That is, if Counts had actually received a Combine invitation. That did not occur for the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder. While his results in athletic testing (the aforementioned vertical, a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, 27 reps on the bench press) are impressive, he also has a slew of off-field concerns, having been twice arrested for driving under the influence and also being investigated for a break-in. It probably doesn't need to be said, but a small-school player with a history of trouble off the field is not the best bet for draft success. Mar 14 - 8:52 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
