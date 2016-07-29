Joey Counts | Running Back

Counts' mark of 44 inches would have tied UConn DB Obi Melifonwu's mark as the best forward at the Combine. That is, if Counts had actually received a Combine invitation. That did not occur for the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder. While his results in athletic testing (the aforementioned vertical, a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, 27 reps on the bench press) are impressive, he also has a slew of off-field concerns, having been twice arrested for driving under the influence and also being investigated for a break-in. It probably doesn't need to be said, but a small-school player with a history of trouble off the field is not the best bet for draft success.

Montana redshirt senior RB Joey Counts was arrested on a DUI charge, his second arrest in less than a year.

Counts was released after pleading not guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge. The running back was a part of last season's investigation involving three of the school's football players breaking into a family's home. "If Counts is convicted of a misdemeanor DUI, it would be his third Category II violation of the conduct code, which calls for a dismissal from the football team," beat writer Kasey Bubnash explains. Counts is the team's fourth running back on the depth chart.