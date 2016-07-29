Welcome,
Joey Counts | Running Back
Team:
Montana Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/1/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 215
Latest News
Recent News
Montana RB Joey Counts notched a 44-inch vertical jump during Monday's pro day.
Counts' mark of 44 inches would have tied UConn DB Obi Melifonwu's mark as the best forward at the Combine. That is, if Counts had actually received a Combine invitation. That did not occur for the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder. While his results in athletic testing (the aforementioned vertical, a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, 27 reps on the bench press) are impressive, he also has a slew of off-field concerns, having been twice arrested for driving under the influence and also being investigated for a break-in. It probably doesn't need to be said, but a small-school player with a history of trouble off the field is not the best bet for draft success.
Mar 14 - 8:52 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Montana redshirt senior RB Joey Counts was arrested on a DUI charge, his second arrest in less than a year.
Counts was released after pleading not guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge. The running back was a part of last season's investigation involving three of the school's football players breaking into a family's home. "If Counts is convicted of a misdemeanor DUI, it would be his third Category II violation of the conduct code, which calls for a dismissal from the football team," beat writer Kasey Bubnash explains. Counts is the team's fourth running back on the depth chart.
Fri, Jul 29, 2016 09:22:00 AM
Source:
Montana Standard
Joey Counts hits 44-inch pro day vertical
Mar 14 - 8:52 PM
Montana RB Counts arrested on DUI charge
Fri, Jul 29, 2016 09:22:00 AM
More Joey Counts Player News
