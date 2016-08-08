Player Page

Xavier Thomas | Defensive End

Team: Clemson Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 259

Clemson received a verbal commitment from five-star 2018 DE Xavier Thomas.
Huge get for Tigers HC Dabo Swinney, here. About as huge as they come. On the ESPNJr300, the 6-foot-3, 259-pounder sits squarely at No. 1 overall. Per Scout.com, Thomas "plays fast, but under control" while possessing "a high football I.Q.." Clemson now holds pledges from two of the top three players on the aforementioned ESPNJr300, as Trevor Lawrence (the Worldwide Leader's No. 3 for 2018) had already previously committed to the cause. Apr 8 - 3:10 PM
Source: Xavier Thomas on Twitter
