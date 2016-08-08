Xavier Thomas | Defensive End Team: Clemson Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 259

Clemson received a verbal commitment from five-star 2018 DE Xavier Thomas. Huge get for Tigers HC Dabo Swinney, here. About as huge as they come. On the ESPNJr300, the 6-foot-3, 259-pounder sits squarely at No. 1 overall. Per Scout.com, Thomas "plays fast, but under control" while possessing "a high football I.Q.." Clemson now holds pledges from two of the top three players on the aforementioned ESPNJr300, as Trevor Lawrence (the Worldwide Leader's No. 3 for 2018) had already previously committed to the cause. Source: Xavier Thomas on Twitter

In Rivals' release of the 2018 Rivals100, uncommitted five-star 2018 DE Xavier Thomas was placed at No. 3. Thomas couldn't quite reach the coveted pole position as he did in the ESPN Junior 300, but No. 3 is nothing to sneeze at. Rivals recruiting analyst Woody Wommack wrote that the 6-foot-3, 259-pounder "already has terrific size and speed off the edge and moves incredibly well for a player his size." He has drawn comparisons to fellow South Carolinian Jadeveon Clowney. Wommack notes that South Carolina, Clemson and Alabama (among others) are jostling for his eventual pledge. Source: Rivals