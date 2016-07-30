Teradja Mitchell | Linebacker Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 247

Ohio State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 LB Teradja Mitchell. Mitchell had narrowed his choice down to Florida State or Ohio State before he took the plunge with the Buckeyes. "It came down to life after football. I felt like I made a 40-year decision instead of a four-year decision by picking Ohio State," said the 6-foot-2, 247-pounder. "I feel like you can't beat their programs for life after football." As for what he might bring to the field in Columbus over the coming years, Scout.com's Michael Clark calls Mitchell "a big-time athlete with great instincts." The analyst likes his ability to read and react, but would like to see the baby Buckeye pack on a little bit of playing weight over the next year-plus. He ranks as Scout's No. 16 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Source: Rivals

Uncommitted four-star 2018 LB Teradja Mitchell is deciding between Ohio State and Florida State. We won't be waiting around long for this pledge -- Mitchell indicated that he plans on making his commitment on June 2. Rivals analyst Adam Friedman notes that "for years" the 6-foot-2, 247-pounder has been close with "a number of players at Florida State." He believes that they are the front-runner to land his outlet's No. 56 overall prospect. The hype for Mitchell has been building for some time, with ESPN's Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert writing last summer that he "can be a punishing presence at linebacker." Source: Rivals