Teradja Mitchell | Linebacker

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 247

Ohio State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 LB Teradja Mitchell.
Mitchell had narrowed his choice down to Florida State or Ohio State before he took the plunge with the Buckeyes. "It came down to life after football. I felt like I made a 40-year decision instead of a four-year decision by picking Ohio State," said the 6-foot-2, 247-pounder. "I feel like you can't beat their programs for life after football." As for what he might bring to the field in Columbus over the coming years, Scout.com's Michael Clark calls Mitchell "a big-time athlete with great instincts." The analyst likes his ability to read and react, but would like to see the baby Buckeye pack on a little bit of playing weight over the next year-plus. He ranks as Scout's No. 16 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Jun 3 - 12:28 PM
