Dylan Sumner-Gardner | Safety

Team: Boise State Broncos
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 204

Boise State dismissed redshirt sophomore S Sumner-Gardner.
"Due to a violation of team rules and a continuation of academic issues from earlier this season," the Broncos said in a statement released to the Idaho Press-Tribune, "at this point in time Dylan Sumner-Gardner is not a member of the Boise State football team." This marks the end of the 6-foot-1, 204-pounder's rocky career in the Boise Valley. He was suspended for the Poinsettia Bowl last season due to a violation of team rules and was also held out of the first four games of the 2016 campaign due to academic issues. And now an outright dismissal. Even had he remained in good standing, he would still be missing BSU's upcoming Cactus Bowl date with Baylor following his undergoing shoulder surgery on Thursday. The former four-star recruit was one of the biggest to ever land with the Broncos, ranking as Rivals' No. 54 overall prospect for the 2014 cycle. Dec 23 - 4:15 PM
Source: Idaho Press-Tribune
