Dylan Sumner-Gardner | Safety Team: Boise State Broncos Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 204

Boise State dismissed redshirt sophomore S Sumner-Gardner. "Due to a violation of team rules and a continuation of academic issues from earlier this season," the Broncos said in a statement released to the Idaho Press-Tribune, "at this point in time Dylan Sumner-Gardner is not a member of the Boise State football team." This marks the end of the 6-foot-1, 204-pounder's rocky career in the Boise Valley. He was suspended for the Poinsettia Bowl last season due to a violation of team rules and was also held out of the first four games of the 2016 campaign due to academic issues. And now an outright dismissal. Even had he remained in good standing, he would still be missing BSU's upcoming Cactus Bowl date with Baylor following his undergoing shoulder surgery on Thursday. The former four-star recruit was one of the biggest to ever land with the Broncos, ranking as Rivals' No. 54 overall prospect for the 2014 cycle. Source: Idaho Press-Tribune

Boise State redshirt sophomore S Dylan Sumner-Gardner is undergoing shoulder surgery. This, according to Sumner-Gardner's mother, who tweeted that the 6-foot-1, 204-pounder was "getting his shoulder pinned back together" on Thursday morning. He figures to miss Boise State's Cactus Bowl showdown with Baylor due to this shoulder procedure. To say that the 2016 campaign has been a rocky one for Sumner-Gardner would be an understatement. The redshirt sophomore safety was suspended for the first four games of the season due to his failing to hit NCAA academic eligibility requirements. Source: Sedelia Gardner on Twitter

Boise State redshirt sophomore S Dylan Sumner-Gardner has been suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season. Per Boise State's release, Sumner-Gardner is being hit with the hefty suspension "as a result of failing to meet NCAA football academic eligibility requirements." His first few seasons with the Broncos have been a bit rocky. After taking a redshirt in 2014, the 6-foot-1, 204-pounder suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4 a year ago. One month later, he was arrested and hit with a misdemeanor drug charge. And now, the books are catching up with him. Said HC Bryan Harsin, "You've got to take care of business." Cameron Hartsfield will start in Sumner-Gardner's place while he is out on suspension. Source: Idaho Statesman