Jamaree Salyer | Guard Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 328

Uncommitted five-star 2018 G Jamaree Salyer will take advantage of the new early signing period by inking with a program on December 20. Salyer (6'4/328) has name-checked Georgia and Clemson as his two leaders at this juncture. Beyond the Bulldogs and Tigers, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Stanford are also contenders for Rivals' No. 10 overall prospect in the 2018 class. The Atlanta native plans on taking an official visit to Clemson, though not Georgia -- mostly because he has already checked out Athens on multiple occasions due to proximity. Salyer --who is particularly good at the point of attack -- is expected to work at either guard or potentially center after he joins his program of choice. Source: Rivals

Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell passes along that Georgia looks like the current leader for uncommitted five-star 2018 G Jamaree Salyer's pledge. "Others, like Clemson and most recently Notre Dame, have made runs, but the Bulldogs remain on top," Farrell writes. Worlds could collide when it comes to the Bulldogs and Irish in this recruiting battle, as Salyer (6'4/328) is considering taking an official visit to Notre Dame when they host Georgia on September 9. The Atlanta native ranks as Rivals' No. 11 prospect for the 2018 cycle. Source: Rivals

Uncommitted five-star 2018 G Jamaree Salyer indicated that a recent visit to Notre Dame has pushed them squarely into his sights. "I do not have any official visits yet, but I have started thinking about taking one to Notre Dame when they play Georgia," Salyer said. "That visit is now possible and I was not really thinking about it before this [recent trip to South Bend]." For reference's sake, should Salyer (6'4/328) make that official to Notre Dame for the Georgia game, it would take place on the weekend of September 9. The Atlanta native ranks as Rivals' No. 11 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. In addition to Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford, Clemson and Georgia are all teams which he has cited as favorites this offseason. Rivals analyst Chad Simmons predicted back in February that Salyer would eventually commit to Georgia. Source: Rivals