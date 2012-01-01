Player Page

Jamaree Salyer | Guard

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 328

Uncommitted five-star 2018 G Jamaree Salyer will take advantage of the new early signing period by inking with a program on December 20.
Salyer (6'4/328) has name-checked Georgia and Clemson as his two leaders at this juncture. Beyond the Bulldogs and Tigers, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Stanford are also contenders for Rivals' No. 10 overall prospect in the 2018 class. The Atlanta native plans on taking an official visit to Clemson, though not Georgia -- mostly because he has already checked out Athens on multiple occasions due to proximity. Salyer --who is particularly good at the point of attack -- is expected to work at either guard or potentially center after he joins his program of choice. Sep 26 - 5:12 PM
Source: Rivals
