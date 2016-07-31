Kelly Bryant | Quarterback Team: Clemson Tigers Age / DOB: (20) / 9/25/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney indicated that if the 2017 season booted up today, junior QB Kelly Bryant would be his starter. Bryant entered the spring as Clemson's No. 1 on the depth chart. Looks like he is leaving the spring that way, too. "But we don't play today. We play in September, and everything counts. I'm pleased with the spring all of them have had," Swinney said. In addition to Bryant, redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper and five-star true freshman Hunter Johnson are also vying for the monumental job of stepping in for the draft-bound Deshaun Watson. Of Cooper and Johnson, Swinney said, " Both are learning, growing every day. They'll take that into the summer, and by the time we get to fall, you'll see the transformation." Source: ESPN.com

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney says junior QB Kelly Bryant is "definitely the starter" going into the spring. "Kelly's clearly No. 1, and there's no doubt about that," Swinney said. "He'd go play for us today, and I'd be excited to see him. But how's he going to take that role and respond to it?" That may be the case, but freshman phenom Hunter Johnson, the top QB recruit in the ESPN 300, is going to put up a fight. Johnson enrolled in January. Others in the mix to become Deshaun Watson's heir apparent are redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper and redshirt sophomore Tucker Israel. "I'm just trying to be myself," Bryant said. "Deshaun was his own person. I want to be simple, go about things the way I look at them. I took a lot from Deshaun and tried to incorporate it, but I'm not trying to be Deshaun." Source: ESPN