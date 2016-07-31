Player Page

Kelly Bryant | Quarterback

Team: Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 9/25/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney indicated that if the 2017 season booted up today, junior QB Kelly Bryant would be his starter.
Bryant entered the spring as Clemson's No. 1 on the depth chart. Looks like he is leaving the spring that way, too. "But we don't play today. We play in September, and everything counts. I'm pleased with the spring all of them have had," Swinney said. In addition to Bryant, redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper and five-star true freshman Hunter Johnson are also vying for the monumental job of stepping in for the draft-bound Deshaun Watson. Of Cooper and Johnson, Swinney said, " Both are learning, growing every day. They'll take that into the summer, and by the time we get to fall, you'll see the transformation." Apr 9 - 3:04 PM
Source: ESPN.com
