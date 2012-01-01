Welcome,
Derek Rivers | Defensive End
Team:
Youngstown State Penguins
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 255
Latest News
Recent News
The Ravens will host Youngstown EDGE Derek Rivers for a visit this week, according to Albert Breer.
Rivers is one of our favorite prospects in the draft and has a chance of being a first round pick. Yes, he is exiting the FCS level, but Rivers has big time skills. Josh Norris recently suggested he could land with the Falcons at pick No. 31. This is the first reported visit we've seen for Rivers.
Apr 4 - 11:05 AM
Source:
Albert Breer on Twitter
NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes there is a "good chance" Youngstown State edge rusher Derek Rivers is drafted in Round 2.
Jeremiah had Rivers stamped with a third-to-fourth-round grade entering the 2017 evaluating process. He notes that due to strong performances during the Senior Bowl practice week and NFL Scouting Combine, the 6-foot-4, 248-pounder has gained upward mobility toward an early Day 2 pick. DJ additionally writes that "[t]eams that run a 3-4 defense believe [Rivers] is an ideal fit at outside linebacker."
Mar 24 - 8:45 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline passes along that Youngstown State edge rusher Derek Rivers "looked terrific not only rushing the passer but also dropping into space [during pro day drills]."
"He was smooth flipping his hips and effortlessly moved about the field," Pauline writes, adding an interesting explanation as to that fluidity of movement. "Much of this comes from the fact Rivers played tight end in high school and is comfortable moving in all directions on the football field." As for who might take the leap with Rivers come Day 2 of the draft, keep an eye on the Jets. Pauline hears that the team was impressed with his work and that they have been looking for value early-to-mid-round options for the defensive line.
Mar 14 - 9:42 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Scout.com's Jon Ledyard believes that "few helped themselves more" at the NFL Scouting Combine than Youngstown State edge rusher Derek Rivers.
Ledyard writes that Rivers has been "a total stud" during the draft process to date. Among the impressive results that the 6-foot-4, 248-pounder posted in Indianapolis on Sunday, a 40-yard dash of 4.61 seconds, a 35-inch vertical jump and a 6.94-second run through the three-cone drill. He earlier notched 30 reps in the bench press, to boot. Back in January, he was a standout performer during the Senior Bowl practice week. Round 2 is very much in play for the small-school star.
Mar 5 - 4:26 PM
Source:
Jon Ledyard on Twitter
Ravens hosting EDGE Derek Rivers on visit
Apr 4 - 11:05 AM
Round 2 in play for EDGE Derek Rivers?
Mar 24 - 8:45 PM
Derek Rivers shines during pro day drills
Mar 14 - 9:42 PM
Derek Rivers boosts stock through Combine
Mar 5 - 4:26 PM
More Derek Rivers Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
P. Mahomes
TTU
(1308)
2
J. Mixon
OK
(895)
3
D. Watson
CLE
(860)
4
D. Cook
FSU
(842)
5
D. Barnett
TEN
(756)
6
M. Trubisky
UNC
(656)
7
M. Garrett
TAM
(641)
8
C. Tankersley
CLE
(588)
9
O. Howard
AL
(537)
10
M. McDowell
MSU
(533)
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
Josh Norris and Evan Silva walk through the Chargers' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 4
»
Mock Draft IV
Apr 3
»
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 3
»
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 3
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
»
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
»
Scout: Dalvin Cook grades higher than Gurley
»
Ravens hosting EDGE Derek Rivers on visit
»
Rapsheet: Browns hosting WR Corey Davis
»
Marshon Lattimore visited the Bears
»
Reuben Foster visited the Cardinals on Monday
»
Steelers bring in TT QB Mahomes for a visit
»
HC Kelly: Kizer should have stayed in school
»
EDGE McKinley to visit all 4 AFC North teams
»
Chiefs meet with Clemson QB Watson on Monday
»
QB Kelly (wrist) cuts throwing session short
»
Gators and QB Zaire mutually interested
»
FSU RB Cook visits Browns' facilities Monday
