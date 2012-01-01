Derek Rivers | Defensive End Team: Youngstown State Penguins Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 255

The Ravens will host Youngstown EDGE Derek Rivers for a visit this week, according to Albert Breer. Rivers is one of our favorite prospects in the draft and has a chance of being a first round pick. Yes, he is exiting the FCS level, but Rivers has big time skills. Josh Norris recently suggested he could land with the Falcons at pick No. 31. This is the first reported visit we've seen for Rivers. Source: Albert Breer on Twitter

NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes there is a "good chance" Youngstown State edge rusher Derek Rivers is drafted in Round 2. Jeremiah had Rivers stamped with a third-to-fourth-round grade entering the 2017 evaluating process. He notes that due to strong performances during the Senior Bowl practice week and NFL Scouting Combine, the 6-foot-4, 248-pounder has gained upward mobility toward an early Day 2 pick. DJ additionally writes that "[t]eams that run a 3-4 defense believe [Rivers] is an ideal fit at outside linebacker." Source: NFL.com

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline passes along that Youngstown State edge rusher Derek Rivers "looked terrific not only rushing the passer but also dropping into space [during pro day drills]." "He was smooth flipping his hips and effortlessly moved about the field," Pauline writes, adding an interesting explanation as to that fluidity of movement. "Much of this comes from the fact Rivers played tight end in high school and is comfortable moving in all directions on the football field." As for who might take the leap with Rivers come Day 2 of the draft, keep an eye on the Jets. Pauline hears that the team was impressed with his work and that they have been looking for value early-to-mid-round options for the defensive line. Source: Draft Analyst