Derek Rivers | Defensive End

Team: Youngstown State Penguins
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 255

The Ravens will host Youngstown EDGE Derek Rivers for a visit this week, according to Albert Breer.
Rivers is one of our favorite prospects in the draft and has a chance of being a first round pick. Yes, he is exiting the FCS level, but Rivers has big time skills. Josh Norris recently suggested he could land with the Falcons at pick No. 31. This is the first reported visit we've seen for Rivers. Apr 4 - 11:05 AM
Source: Albert Breer on Twitter
