Walter Brady | Defensive End

Former Missouri redshirt junior DE Walter Brady transferred to Middle Tennessee State.

He actually did so last September, but MTSU just officially announced the news on Wednesday. Brady sat out last season but was enrolled in classes at MTSU. This coming fall, he’ll be eligible as a redshirt junior. As a redshirt frosh in 2015, the 6-foot-3, 268-pound defensive end led all freshman nationally with seven sacks. "He's shown ability to power through guys, even in the SEC with all of those big offensive linemen," sophomore offensive lineman Chandler Brewer said. "He can move really well, he has great hands and great feet, and he controls his body really well. He'll definitely bring it for us this year on the defensive side."