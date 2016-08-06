David Williams | Running Back

Reverse course for Williams, who had initially been planning on spending his final season of collegiate eligibility at UConn. Arkansas offers an interesting situation for playing time with Rawleigh Williams III retiring due to injury concerns. Devwah Whaley will act as starter during the coming season, but Williams -- who rushed for 794 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons at South Carolina -- would only have to beat out true freshmen Chase Hayden and Maleek Williams to earn a backup role.

South Carolina HC Will Muschamp criticized redshirt junior RB David Williams when he was asked "What do you want to see from David Williams?"

"Everyday consistency," he said. "The guy’s got some ability, but you know… it’s hard when you have to challenge somebody every single day of practice and every single meeting. It gets tiring for coaches. I asked him the other day, ‘What have you accomplished since you’ve been here?’" In two seasons, Williams has two starts, 131 carries, 555 yards and two touchdowns. So, you know, not much. Still, Williams has talent, the 146th-best player overall according to 247Sports coming out of high school. He is currently the No. 1 tailback on the depth chart.