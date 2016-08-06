Player Page

David Williams | Running Back

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/17/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220

South Carolina redshirt senior RB David Williams transferred to Arkansas as a graduate.
Reverse course for Williams, who had initially been planning on spending his final season of collegiate eligibility at UConn. Arkansas offers an interesting situation for playing time with Rawleigh Williams III retiring due to injury concerns. Devwah Whaley will act as starter during the coming season, but Williams -- who rushed for 794 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons at South Carolina -- would only have to beat out true freshmen Chase Hayden and Maleek Williams to earn a backup role. Jun 16 - 9:06 PM
