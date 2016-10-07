Player Page

Jeremy Cox | Running Back

Team: Old Dominion Monarchs
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 208

Old Dominion junior RB Jeremy Cox rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in Saturday's 58-28 loss to FAU.
The Owls pulled away on the scoreboard, but Cox excelled even despite the ultimately lopsided final score. The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder notched a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and later scored from considerably further out via a 75-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. This was his first 100-yard rushing effort of the campaign. He's starting in place of Ray Lawry, who has been sidelined for the season due to a torn hamstring. Oct 7 - 9:41 PM
