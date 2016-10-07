Jeremy Cox | Running Back Team: Old Dominion Monarchs Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 208

Old Dominion junior RB Jeremy Cox rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in Saturday's 58-28 loss to FAU. The Owls pulled away on the scoreboard, but Cox excelled even despite the ultimately lopsided final score. The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder notched a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and later scored from considerably further out via a 75-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. This was his first 100-yard rushing effort of the campaign. He's starting in place of Ray Lawry, who has been sidelined for the season due to a torn hamstring.

Old Dominion junior RB Jeremy Cox ran for 97 yards on 25 carries in a 17-7 victory over UMass on Saturday. With Ray Lawry out with a leg injury, Cox (5'11/208) was the bellcow for the Monarchs on Saturday. He was mostly kept in check, but he helped move the chains enough for ODU to come out with a victory. He'll likely have a diminished role next week if/when Lawry returns to the offense next week against UNC in Week 3.

Old Dominion sophomore RB Jeremy Cox rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in Friday's 36-16 win over UMass. Ray Lawry returned from a leg injury which cost him a game a week ago, but it was Cox who led the Monarchs in both yardage (162 yards to 88) and carries (24 to 12). The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder averaged a strong 6.8 YPC with a long run of 25 yards. Through five games, he has now rushed for 418 yards and nine touchdowns. So long as Lawry is healthy, Cox's potential statistical output moving forward will be blunted. There is potential here, though, for those in deeper keeper leagues with an open roster spot.