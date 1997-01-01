Zeb Noland | Quarterback Team: Iowa State Cyclones Age / DOB: (20) / 8/16/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215

Latest News Recent News

Iowa State redshirt freshman QB Zeb Noland will start Saturday's game against Baylor. Kyle Kempt (undisclosed) warmed up on Saturday, but the Cyclones have ultimately opted to rest him up against the Bears. Noland threw for 263 yards and an interception in last weekend's loss to Oklahoma State after Kempt was injured in that contest. Source: John Werner on Twitter

Iowa State redshirt freshman QB Zeb Noland and senior Kyle Kempt split first-team reps in practice on Tuesday. Noland stepped in for Kempt after the senior was knocked out by injury during Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State (he's considered day-to-day). Iowa State has yet to announce a starter for Saturday's game against Baylor. Source: Tommy Birch on Twitter

Iowa State redshirt freshman QB Zeb Noland will not start against Oklahoma on Saturday. With Jacob Park out, the Cyclones will roll with senior Kyle Kempt under center. Look for Noland to enter if Kempt struggles. Source: ESPN