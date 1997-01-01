Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
|
Full Depth Charts
Zeb Noland | Quarterback
Team:
Iowa State Cyclones
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 8/16/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 215
Latest News
Recent News
Iowa State redshirt freshman QB Zeb Noland will start Saturday's game against Baylor.
Kyle Kempt (undisclosed) warmed up on Saturday, but the Cyclones have ultimately opted to rest him up against the Bears. Noland threw for 263 yards and an interception in last weekend's loss to Oklahoma State after Kempt was injured in that contest.
Nov 18 - 2:47 PM
Source:
John Werner on Twitter
Iowa State redshirt freshman QB Zeb Noland and senior Kyle Kempt split first-team reps in practice on Tuesday.
Noland stepped in for Kempt after the senior was knocked out by injury during Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State (he's considered day-to-day). Iowa State has yet to announce a starter for Saturday's game against Baylor.
Nov 14 - 8:27 PM
Source:
Tommy Birch on Twitter
Iowa State redshirt freshman QB Zeb Noland will not start against Oklahoma on Saturday.
With Jacob Park out, the Cyclones will roll with senior Kyle Kempt under center. Look for Noland to enter if Kempt struggles.
Oct 7 - 11:51 AM
Source:
ESPN
Iowa State redshirt freshman QB Zeb Noland is expected to start against Oklahoma on Saturday.
Regular starter Jacob Park did not make the trip to Norman for reasons unknown, paving the way for Noland to make his first collegiate start. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound sophomore has attempted just one pass this season. He missed the entirety of the past campaign due to a torn ACL suffered in August, 2016.
Oct 6 - 7:29 PM
Source:
Keith Murphy on Twitter
Cyclones QB Noland set to start versus Baylor
Nov 18 - 2:47 PM
Noland, Kempt split first-team practice reps
Nov 14 - 8:27 PM
QB Noland won't start for ISU vs. Oklahoma
Oct 7 - 11:51 AM
Iowa State QB Noland in line to start vs. OU
Oct 6 - 7:29 PM
More Zeb Noland Player News
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
Thor Nystrom runs through his 12 best bets of the weekend, including picks on Wisconsin-Michigan, Duke-GT and WVU-Texas.
