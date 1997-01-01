Player Page

Zeb Noland | Quarterback

Team: Iowa State Cyclones
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/16/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215

Latest News

Recent News

Iowa State redshirt freshman QB Zeb Noland will start Saturday's game against Baylor.
Kyle Kempt (undisclosed) warmed up on Saturday, but the Cyclones have ultimately opted to rest him up against the Bears. Noland threw for 263 yards and an interception in last weekend's loss to Oklahoma State after Kempt was injured in that contest. Nov 18 - 2:47 PM
Source: John Werner on Twitter
More Zeb Noland Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 