D.J. Law | Running Back

A star on last summer's hit Netflix documentary 'Last Chance U,' Law signed with UAB over Louisville, Ole Miss and West Virginia upon leaving JUCO powerhouse East Mississippi Community College. Law's academic eligibility remains an issue, as does a knee injury he's currently nursing. UAB head coach Bill Clark said Law will likely keep playing football, either at the NAIA level or professionally in Canada.

"He's one of those that I would say it's a wait and see," UAB head coach Bill Clark said. "He's finishing up a class or two." Law's academic issues at East Mississippi Community College were featured prominently on the outstanding Netflix Series "Last Chance U." Netflix recently renewed the series for a second season. Hopefully Law gives us more good news by squaring away his course work in time to take part in UAB's triumphant return next fall.