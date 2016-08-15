Player Page

D.J. Law | Running Back

Team: UAB Blazers
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 195

UAB signee RB D.J. Law is no longer with the program.
A star on last summer's hit Netflix documentary 'Last Chance U,' Law signed with UAB over Louisville, Ole Miss and West Virginia upon leaving JUCO powerhouse East Mississippi Community College. Law's academic eligibility remains an issue, as does a knee injury he's currently nursing. UAB head coach Bill Clark said Law will likely keep playing football, either at the NAIA level or professionally in Canada. May 5 - 1:26 PM
Source: AL.com
