Sam Darnold | Quarterback

Team: USC Trojans
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 215

USC redshirt freshman QB Sam Darnold completed 33-of-53 passes for 453 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in Monday's 52-49 win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl Game.
After the Outback and Cotton Bowls proved relatively uneventful earlier on Monday, the Trojans and Nittany Lions came through with a brilliant battle in the Granddaddy of Them All. Darnold fired off three of his five touchdown passes before halftime as USC worked their way to a 27-21 halftime advantage. Penn State came out aflame in the third quarter, though, to the point where they held a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter. USC was game for this dance, posting a 17-0 fourth quarter that included a late game-tying touchdown pass from Darnold and a 46-yard, at-the-gun game-winning field goal off the leg of Matt Boermeester. We cannot wait to see what Darnold does in his 2017 encore. He finished the 2016 season with 2,881 yards passing and a 29/9 TD/INT ratio despite not starting until the end of September. Jan 2 - 9:39 PM
