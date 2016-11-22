Sam Darnold | Quarterback Team: USC Trojans Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 215

Latest News Recent News

USC redshirt freshman QB Sam Darnold completed 33-of-53 passes for 453 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in Monday's 52-49 win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl Game. After the Outback and Cotton Bowls proved relatively uneventful earlier on Monday, the Trojans and Nittany Lions came through with a brilliant battle in the Granddaddy of Them All. Darnold fired off three of his five touchdown passes before halftime as USC worked their way to a 27-21 halftime advantage. Penn State came out aflame in the third quarter, though, to the point where they held a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter. USC was game for this dance, posting a 17-0 fourth quarter that included a late game-tying touchdown pass from Darnold and a 46-yard, at-the-gun game-winning field goal off the leg of Matt Boermeester. We cannot wait to see what Darnold does in his 2017 encore. He finished the 2016 season with 2,881 yards passing and a 29/9 TD/INT ratio despite not starting until the end of September.

USC quarterbacks coach Tyson Helton indicated that the team opened up the offensive playbook to take advantage of redshirt freshman QB Sam Darnold's talents. That the playbook was scaled back for the ostensibly more experienced Max Browne and then later expanded for redshirt freshman gunslinger Darnold speaks volumes about the latter's maturity and preparation. "Sam’s as good as I’ve been around at making plays. We try to move him out of the pocket more because of his excellent vision downfield," Helton said, adding that "[t]he only thing that surprises me is how much of our offensive package he can handle at his age. Any time something goes wrong, he’s able to counter back." Darnold has thrown for 2,428 yards with a 24/8 TD/INT ratio this season, with 22 of those touchdowns coming in just eight games starting. And really, seven games, as he did not throw for a touchdown in his starting debut against Utah on September 23. USC's 1-3 start has essentially knocked them out of Playoff contention, but they still have a shot at the Pac-12 South with a win vs. Notre Dame and a Colorado loss to Utah. Source: LA Daily News

USC redshirt freshman QB Sam Darnold completed 25-of-36 passes for 267 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 36-14 win over UCLA. Darnold has been a revelation since taking over as quarterbacking starter for the ineffective Max Browne, but he has taken his share of redshirt freshman lumps over the past few weeks. Or as HC Clay Helton termed his effort at halftime, Darnold has been "hot and cold." Six of his eight interceptions have come over the last four games. He has been picked off twice in each of his last two games. Some of this is probably due to the fact that teams have started to accrue enough film to make some more significant defensive adjustments against the youngster, while part of it might simply be the opponents he has faced of late. Both Washington and UCLA offer up strong defensive units on the whole. Overall, Darnold has thrown for 2,428 yards (68.3% completions) with a 24/8 TD/INT ratio.