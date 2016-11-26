Player Page

Manny Wilkins | Quarterback

Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 180

Arizona State redshirt junior QB Manny Wilkins says he doesn't mind having to compete with Alabama transfer Blake Barnett for the starting quarterback job.
"It's all part of the game," Wilkins said. "College football is a business. I'm not scared. I'm not flustered. That's not who I am. It really doesn't matter to me. I'm very hungry." The competition is expected to exclusively be between Wilkins and Barnett because backups Brady White and Bryce Perkins are injured and the coaching staff wants to redshirt sophomore Dillon Sterling-Cole and incoming freshman Ryan Kelley. Barnett was ranked by ESPN as the nation's No. 1 pocket passer coming out of high school. New ASU OC Billy Napier was most recently Alabama's WR coach, giving him a good deal of familiarity with Barnett. "We're going to create competition," Napier said. "We're going to evaluate them as if we don't know anything about them." Feb 17 - 3:30 PM
