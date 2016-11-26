Manny Wilkins | Quarterback Team: Arizona State Sun Devils Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 180

Arizona State redshirt junior QB Manny Wilkins says he doesn't mind having to compete with Alabama transfer Blake Barnett for the starting quarterback job. "It's all part of the game," Wilkins said. "College football is a business. I'm not scared. I'm not flustered. That's not who I am. It really doesn't matter to me. I'm very hungry." The competition is expected to exclusively be between Wilkins and Barnett because backups Brady White and Bryce Perkins are injured and the coaching staff wants to redshirt sophomore Dillon Sterling-Cole and incoming freshman Ryan Kelley. Barnett was ranked by ESPN as the nation's No. 1 pocket passer coming out of high school. New ASU OC Billy Napier was most recently Alabama's WR coach, giving him a good deal of familiarity with Barnett. "We're going to create competition," Napier said. "We're going to evaluate them as if we don't know anything about them." Source: ESPN

Arizona State redshirt sophomore QB Manny Wilkins completed 43-of-58 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Friday's 56-35 loss to Arizona. In addition to this strong passing performance, Wilkins also led the team with 79 yards rushing. He wouldn't throw his first touchdown pass until the closing seconds of the first half, then proceeded to throw one in the third quarter and another in the fourth. Both Friday's three touchdown passes and 372 yards passing represented season-highs for Wilkins. The Sun Devils needed to win this one to achieve bowl eligibility. Not to be, not to be. Wilkins finishes out his 2016 season having thrown for 2,329 yards (63.3% completions) with a 12/9 TD/INT ratio while rushing for 246 yards and five touchdowns over the course of 10 games played. He missed two contests due to injury.

The Arizona Republic's Doug Haller said that Arizona State redshirt sophomore QB Manny Wilkins (shoulder) looks likely to start against Utah on Thursday. "All signs point to him starting Thursday," Haller noted. Wilkins has been rehabbing from an injury to his right shoulder initially sustained in a loss to Washington State on October 22. He then sat out this past weekend's loss to Oregon (Arizona State is looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Thursday). Wilkins was a fun fantasy own early in the season, but holds just a 6/5 TD/INT ratio on the season and has not put forth a worthwhile fantasy showing since September 24. Against an always well-coached Utah defense, we would recommend against starting him this week. Source: Salt Lake Tribune