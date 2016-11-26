Manny Wilkins | Quarterback

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
A-Gone sidelined two weeks with tennis elbow
Reds in pursuit of veteran Ryan Raburn
Tyler Austin out 6 weeks with fractured foot
David Wright (neck) to play catch on Sunday
J.J. Hardy undergoes MRI, CT scan on back
Heyman: Cards, Molina talk contract extension
Todd Frazier says finger no longer an issue
Adrian Beltre strains calf, could miss WBC
Aaron Hill inks minor league deal with Giants
Darin Ruf signs with Korea's Samsung Lions
Alex Reyes undergoes Tommy John surgery
Jharel Cotton has the 'leg up' on No. 4 spot
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Trent Richardson popped for domestic violence
Michael Floyd sentenced to 120 days in jail
Report: Jets can void Darrelle Revis' contract
Report: 'Optimism' JAX will acquire LT Albert
Report: Cousins doesn't want to be with Skins
Cardinals in 'serious' talks with S Jefferson
Stephon Gilmore looking for top-five CB money
Darrelle Revis charged with four felonies
Ladarius Green (concussion) yet to be cleared
Report: 'Fins holding off on cutting Albert
Browns make Charley Hughlett highest-paid LS
Steelers won't urgently seek Ben successor
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joel Embiid hoping to play right after break
ESPN: Magic, Pistons talking Jackson deal
Derrick Rose viewed as a trade target
Cousins hopes to sign extension with Kings
Jimmy Butler scores 29 points in win vs. BOS
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 points in loss to CHI
John Wall scores 20 points in win vs. Pacers
Otto Porter scores 25 with six 3-pointers
Malachi Richardson (hamstring) out 4-6 weeks
Gerald Green is 'questionable at best'
Rockets confident Beverley's injury is minor
Lavoy Allen (knee) will be a game-time call
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Babcock doesn't expect big moves at deadline
Mitch Marner (UBI) uncertain for Saturday
Olli Maatta out six weeks after hand surgery
Justin Schultz hurt Thursday in win over Jets
Erik Haula scores 1G, 1A in win over Dallas
Kevin Shattenkirk nets 3 assists in W vs. VAN
Robin Lehner blanks Avalanche on Thursday
Sidney Crosby hits 1000-point mark on Thu
Mike Condon blanks Devils 3-0 on Thursday
Andrew Ladd scores twice in win over NYR
Report: Antoine Vermette to appeal suspension
Crosby vies for historic 1,000th career point
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bret Holmes leads ARCA final practice
Trevor Bayne better in summer at DIS
Allmendinger angling for 20-something at DIS
Erik Jones has 2 Xfinity Daytona top-10s
Martin Truex Jr has back-to-back D500 top-10s
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rebounded last July
Gragson: Fastest in ARCA 1st Daytona practice
LaJoie and Herring back as JGL 'Young Guns'
Herring and LaJoie back as JGL 'Young Guns'
Austin Dillon: Clash at Daytona advance
Jimmie Johnson: Clash at Daytona advance
Chase Elliot: Clash at Daytona advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
DeChambeau (hand) WDs at Genesis Open
R2 at Genesis nixed; restart Sat. at 7:00 am
Pepperdine sophomore Theegala fires 67
Noren among notables to miss cut in Australia
Rumford two clear after R2 of World Super 6
R1 at Riviera CC suspended due to darkness
Knost sidelined (wrist); announces surgery
OQer Poston cards first-round 66 at Genesis
Saunders surges to top spot w/ bogey-free 64
Foster joins Rumford at top in World Super6
Rumford makes early World Super Six running
Noren readies for Perth; embracing new format
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Washington LB Wooching to follow rugby dreams
Oregon -- and not Michigan -- hires Johnson
Wilkins okay with QB competition vs. Barnett
Scout: Trubisky has Wentz's talent level
DT Scott Pagano to transfer from Clemson
Devonte Fields will work with LBs at Combine
NFL Exec: Webb will be the draft's best QB
NFL coach says weight will be Garcia's issue
Polian: Chad Kelly is the most talented QB
Blake Barnett believes Saban sunk reputation
Pauline: Walker could take hit at Combine
Batter up: Yanks, Sox want Army-Navy game
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United team news ahead of the Blackburn clash
Kane may be rested in FA Cup
Pep: Gabriel Jesus could miss ROS
Cresswell to be assessed ahead of GW26
Friend back, Barragan out for FA Cup weekend
Zlatan's first hat-trick in red secures win
Martial playing his way back into contention
Slimani in doubt ahead of FA Cup clash
Vertonghen eyeing weekend FA Cup return
Rose, Lamela timetable not certain
Shaw struggling for playing time
Arsenal collapse following Koscielny injury
Manny Wilkins | Quarterback
Team:
Arizona State Sun Devils
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Arizona State redshirt junior QB Manny Wilkins says he doesn't mind having to compete with Alabama transfer Blake Barnett for the starting quarterback job.
"It's all part of the game," Wilkins said. "College football is a business. I'm not scared. I'm not flustered. That's not who I am. It really doesn't matter to me. I'm very hungry." The competition is expected to exclusively be between Wilkins and Barnett because backups Brady White and Bryce Perkins are injured and the coaching staff wants to redshirt sophomore Dillon Sterling-Cole and incoming freshman Ryan Kelley. Barnett was ranked by ESPN as the nation's No. 1 pocket passer coming out of high school. New ASU OC Billy Napier was most recently Alabama's WR coach, giving him a good deal of familiarity with Barnett. "We're going to create competition," Napier said. "We're going to evaluate them as if we don't know anything about them."
Feb 17 - 3:30 PM
Source:
ESPN
Arizona State redshirt sophomore QB Manny Wilkins completed 43-of-58 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Friday's 56-35 loss to Arizona.
In addition to this strong passing performance, Wilkins also led the team with 79 yards rushing. He wouldn't throw his first touchdown pass until the closing seconds of the first half, then proceeded to throw one in the third quarter and another in the fourth. Both Friday's three touchdown passes and 372 yards passing represented season-highs for Wilkins. The Sun Devils needed to win this one to achieve bowl eligibility. Not to be, not to be. Wilkins finishes out his 2016 season having thrown for 2,329 yards (63.3% completions) with a 12/9 TD/INT ratio while rushing for 246 yards and five touchdowns over the course of 10 games played. He missed two contests due to injury.
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 11:44:00 AM
The Arizona Republic's Doug Haller said that Arizona State redshirt sophomore QB Manny Wilkins (shoulder) looks likely to start against Utah on Thursday.
"All signs point to him starting Thursday," Haller noted. Wilkins has been rehabbing from an injury to his right shoulder initially sustained in a loss to Washington State on October 22. He then sat out this past weekend's loss to Oregon (Arizona State is looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Thursday). Wilkins was a fun fantasy own early in the season, but holds just a 6/5 TD/INT ratio on the season and has not put forth a worthwhile fantasy showing since September 24. Against an always well-coached Utah defense, we would recommend against starting him this week.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 01:21:00 PM
Source:
Salt Lake Tribune
Arizona State redshirt sophomore QB Manny Wilkins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Oregon.
Tough fantasy break, as Wilkins would have had an opportunity to feast against the Ducks had he been healthy enough to give it a go. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is nursing a right shoulder injury suffered against Washington State last weekend. True freshman gunslinger Dillon Sterling-Cole draws the start in Wilkins' place.
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 04:50:00 PM
Source:
Matthew Tonis on Twitter
Wilkins okay with QB competition vs. Barnett
Feb 17 - 3:30 PM
Manny Wilkins throws for three scores in loss
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 11:44:00 AM
Manny Wilkins (shoulder) likely to play Thurs
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 01:21:00 PM
Manny Wilkins (shoulder) ruled out vs. Oregon
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 04:50:00 PM
More Manny Wilkins Player News
Arizona State Sun Devils Tickets
