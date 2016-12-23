Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
|
Full Depth Charts
Brogan Roback | Quarterback
Team:
Eastern Michigan Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/24/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 203
Latest News
Recent News
Eastern Michigan redshirt senior QB Brogan Roback completed 23-of-39 passes for 204 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in Wednesday's 42-30 loss to Central Michigan.
Roback was horrendous on the evening, consistently making poor reads, missing open receivers and generally shooting his team in the foot on repeat as they attempted to crawl out of a 28-17 halftime hole. The performance was made all the more jarring in the worst possible way by the fact that prior to imploding against the Chippewas, Roback had been working on a little two-game streak without throwing a pick. He had not thrown more than two interceptions in a game before he opened the floodgates on Wednesday. With the loss, Eastern Michigan fell to 3-7 and has now dropped out of contention for a bowl berth. They'll try to finish up strong nonetheless in contests against Miami (OH) and Bowling Green over the next two weeks.
Nov 9 - 12:26 PM
Eastern Michigan redshirt senior QB Brogan Roback threw for three touchdowns and 263 yards on 15-of-21 passing in a 56-14 destruction of Ball State on Thursday.
This was easy. Roback (6'3/218) has quietly worked himself up draft board with his strong play, had no problems picking apart the Ball State secondary. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown to Antoine Porter in the first quarter, with another touchdown pass coming in the first to John Niupalau from twenty yards out. He found big-play wideout Sergio Bailey for a 74-yard strike a quarter later, and the Eagles went run-heavy the rest of the game. Roback and EMU get Central Michigan on Wednesday.
Nov 2 - 9:27 PM
The Senior Bowl spoke with one Midwest NFL Scout who said Eastern Michigan's Brogan Roback was the top graded QB in the area.
We aren't sure what schools technically make up the Midwest, maybe Idaho's Matt Linehan and Ohio State's J.T. Barrett, but it is high praise to be singled out. Roback's 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions could be improved.
Oct 30 - 11:11 AM
Source:
Senior Bowl
Eastern Michigan redshirt junior QB Brogan Roback completed 26-of-46 passes for 300 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Friday's 24-20 loss to Old Dominion in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.
Roback and the Eagles were unable to dent the scoreboard in the first half. He would come out firing in the third quarter, though, when he connected on both of his touchdown passes. A Paul Fricano 24-yard field goal knotted proceedings at 17-all in the closing seconds of the third quarter, but Old Dominion QB David Washington would snap the tie with a touchdown toss in the fourth. Eastern Michigan ultimately managed just one more field goal the rest of the way. For his part, Roback finishes the season having thrown for 2,694 yards with an 18/7 TD/INT ratio.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 04:49:00 PM
Roback tosses five picks in nightmare showing
Nov 9 - 12:26 PM
Roback throws for three scores in easy win
Nov 2 - 9:27 PM
One midwest scout praises EMU QB Roback
Oct 30 - 11:11 AM
Roback's 300 yards passing fall in vain
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 04:49:00 PM
More Brogan Roback Player News
