Brogan Roback | Quarterback

Team: Eastern Michigan Eagles
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/24/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 203

Recent News

Eastern Michigan redshirt senior QB Brogan Roback completed 23-of-39 passes for 204 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in Wednesday's 42-30 loss to Central Michigan.
Roback was horrendous on the evening, consistently making poor reads, missing open receivers and generally shooting his team in the foot on repeat as they attempted to crawl out of a 28-17 halftime hole. The performance was made all the more jarring in the worst possible way by the fact that prior to imploding against the Chippewas, Roback had been working on a little two-game streak without throwing a pick. He had not thrown more than two interceptions in a game before he opened the floodgates on Wednesday. With the loss, Eastern Michigan fell to 3-7 and has now dropped out of contention for a bowl berth. They'll try to finish up strong nonetheless in contests against Miami (OH) and Bowling Green over the next two weeks. Nov 9 - 12:26 PM
