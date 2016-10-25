Player Page

Ryan Burns | Quarterback

Team: Stanford Cardinal
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 232

Stanford redshirt senior QB Ryan Burns will transfer.
Burns leaves Stanford under the NCAA’s graduate transfer policy, which means he's eligible to play immediately at the FBS level. He began 2016 as Stanford's starter but was replaced by Keller Chryst after throwing for 1,065 yards with a 5/7 TD/INT ratio during the 4-3 start. Jan 11 - 2:11 PM
Source: San Jose Mercury News
