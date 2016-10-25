Ryan Burns | Quarterback Team: Stanford Cardinal Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 232

Stanford redshirt senior QB Ryan Burns will transfer. Burns leaves Stanford under the NCAA’s graduate transfer policy, which means he's eligible to play immediately at the FBS level. He began 2016 as Stanford's starter but was replaced by Keller Chryst after throwing for 1,065 yards with a 5/7 TD/INT ratio during the 4-3 start. Source: San Jose Mercury News

Stanford redshirt junior QB Ryan Burns has been demoted to backup in favor of redshirt sophomore QB Keller Chryst. Burns started the first seven games of the season. In that space, he managed to throw for just 1,065 yards (62.7% completions) with a 5/7 TD/INT ratio. Said HC David Shaw of this week's benching, "If we were running for 250 yards a game, and the quarterback had all day to throw, and our wide receivers were making phenomenal catches, it would be really easy ... That's why you feel really bad for Ryan. You won't find a more improved player over the last calendar year." Source: ESPN.com

Stanford redshirt junior QB Ryan Burns completed 19-of-25 passes for 222 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Saturday's 42-16 loss to Washington State. The Cardinal might be in trouble here. Burns simply hasn't been able to move the team to any significant degree this season. To that point, his 222 yards passing in Saturday's blowout were a season-best. He had failed to pass for 200 yards in any of the four previous contests. The 6-foot-5, 232-pounder is still looking for his first multi-touchdown game.